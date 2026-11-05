🍽️ Multiple Wheat Ridge Food & Hospitality Jobs From $15–$26/hr

Wheat Ridge’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens or hands-on production work, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Wheat Ridge Lanes

Wheat Ridge Lanes Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Busy bowling-alley restaurant looking for an experienced cook who can handle a fast line, follow recipes, and keep things clean and safe. Great fit if you already have at least a year in a kitchen and want steady part-time work with flexible shifts (days and nights).

Employer: Bonfire Burritos

Bonfire Burritos Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (in person)

Type: Hourly (schedule not listed as full/part-time)

Pay: From $15.16/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, free shift meal

Locally owned burrito spot where you’ll do a bit of everything: make burritos and tacos, take orders, pour beer and simple cocktails, and keep the place clean. No late nights, day shift required, and experience is a plus but not required if you bring a good attitude and strong work ethic.

Employer: EVG Extracts, LLC

Location: Arvada, CO (on-site, near Wheat Ridge)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $21.00–$26.00/hour (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid sick time, bonus program

Specialized cooking role running large-scale gummy production for supplements and functional products. Ideal if you have 2+ years of industrial gummy cooking experience, know your way around pectin/gelatin, and are comfortable with cGMP, batch records, and in-process testing.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.