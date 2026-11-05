🏥 Wheat Ridge healthcare jobs with multiple RN & therapy roles

Wheat Ridge’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for nurses, therapists, and techs who want steady hours and solid pay. Here are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (Lutheran Hospital)

(Lutheran Hospital) Salary: $29.43 – $45.39/hour

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 5:00am–5:30pm

Work 3 long weekend shifts and keep weekdays free. You’ll perform diagnostic x‑rays, support the ED and nursing units, and get access to Intermountain’s full benefits.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Foothills Medical Office Bldg, Wheat Ridge, CO

Salary: $43.09 – $66.47/hour

Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week (flexible schedule)

Treat a mix of ortho and vestibular patients in an outpatient setting with a supportive team. New grads are welcome, and this 501(c)(3) employer is PSLF-eligible.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Lutheran Medical Center, Wheat Ridge, CO

Salary: $37.45 – $57.29/hour

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, mid & night shifts

ED RN role with a $20,000 sign-on bonus. You’ll use full-scope emergency skills, collaborate with an interdisciplinary team, and receive comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $61/hour , plus $600 travel bonus , PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance

, plus , PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Observation/Tele‑Stepdown RN role for locals who want high hourly pay without full travel. Guaranteed hours and extra‑hour bonus if you pick up more.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $61/hour , plus $600 travel bonus , PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance

, plus , PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

PCU/step‑down contract caring for higher‑acuity patients between med‑surg and ICU. Good fit if you like cardiac, neuro, or surgical step‑down.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,452/week (36 hrs/week) , plus $600 travel bonus , day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual

, plus , day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights

Tele/step‑down travel contract with guaranteed hours and extra‑hour bonus. Great if you want strong weekly pay and big‑system experience.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,268/week (36 hrs/week)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

PCU travel role with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonuses). Ideal if you have at least 1 year of PCU experience and want a traveler‑first agency.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,268/week (36 hrs/week)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Similar PCU travel contract with an earlier start date. Comes with day‑one benefits, housing support, and loyalty/referral bonuses.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,459/week (36 hrs/week)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights

Observation/PCU travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and housing options. Good match if you like a faith‑rooted, relationship‑focused agency.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,285/week (36 hrs/week)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights

Another OBS/PCU travel option with slightly lower weekly pay but the same strong benefits and support.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $2,148/week (36 hrs/week)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Day‑shift PCU/OBS travel contract—nice if you prefer days but still want travel‑level pay and full benefits.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $58/hour , plus $600 travel bonus , PTO accrual, day‑1 health insurance

, plus , PTO accrual, day‑1 health insurance Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

OBS/PCU local contract with strong hourly pay and guaranteed stipend if the facility calls you off.

Employer: Boulder Brain Recovery / Colorado Concussion Clinic

Boulder Brain Recovery / Colorado Concussion Clinic Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $35 – $40/hour

Type: Full- or part-time, 26–40 hrs/week, mostly in-person

Join a multidisciplinary concussion and brain health clinic doing QEEG, brain mapping, and neurofeedback. Great for licensed clinicians (LCSW, LPC, SLP, ATC, etc.) interested in neuro and cognitive rehab.

Employer: Lakeside Post Acute

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Pay: $20 – $26/hour

Type: Full-time, 6:30am–6:30pm, Sunday–Tuesday

Provide hands‑on care in a post‑acute setting with a tight‑knit team. Full‑time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.