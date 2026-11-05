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Wheat Ridge
🏥 Wheat Ridge healthcare jobs with multiple RN & therapy roles
6 days ago
Wheat Ridge’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for nurses, therapists, and techs who want steady hours and solid pay. Here are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Radiology Tech – Weekend Shift (Lutheran Hospital)
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (Lutheran Hospital)
- Salary: $29.43 – $45.39/hour
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 5:00am–5:30pm
- Work 3 long weekend shifts and keep weekdays free. You’ll perform diagnostic x‑rays, support the ED and nursing units, and get access to Intermountain’s full benefits.
Outpatient Orthopedic Physical Therapist
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Foothills Medical Office Bldg, Wheat Ridge, CO
- Salary: $43.09 – $66.47/hour
- Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week (flexible schedule)
- Treat a mix of ortho and vestibular patients in an outpatient setting with a supportive team. New grads are welcome, and this 501(c)(3) employer is PSLF-eligible.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department ($20,000 Sign-On)
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Lutheran Medical Center, Wheat Ridge, CO
- Salary: $37.45 – $57.29/hour
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, mid & night shifts
- ED RN role with a $20,000 sign-on bonus. You’ll use full-scope emergency skills, collaborate with an interdisciplinary team, and receive comprehensive benefits.
Local Contract Observation RN – Nights – $61/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $61/hour, plus $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Observation/Tele‑Stepdown RN role for locals who want high hourly pay without full travel. Guaranteed hours and extra‑hour bonus if you pick up more.
Local Contract PCU RN – Nights – $61/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $61/hour, plus $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, and day‑1 health insurance
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- PCU/step‑down contract caring for higher‑acuity patients between med‑surg and ICU. Good fit if you like cardiac, neuro, or surgical step‑down.
Travel Stepdown RN – Nights – $2,452/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,452/week (36 hrs/week), plus $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights
- Tele/step‑down travel contract with guaranteed hours and extra‑hour bonus. Great if you want strong weekly pay and big‑system experience.
Travel PCU RN – Nights – $2,268/week (Start 11/30/2026)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,268/week (36 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- PCU travel role with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonuses). Ideal if you have at least 1 year of PCU experience and want a traveler‑first agency.
Travel PCU RN – Nights – $2,268/week (Start 11/16/2026)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,268/week (36 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Similar PCU travel contract with an earlier start date. Comes with day‑one benefits, housing support, and loyalty/referral bonuses.
Travel RN – Observation/PCU – Nights – $2,459/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,459/week (36 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights
- Observation/PCU travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and housing options. Good match if you like a faith‑rooted, relationship‑focused agency.
Travel RN – Observation/PCU – Nights – $2,285/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,285/week (36 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 12‑hr nights
- Another OBS/PCU travel option with slightly lower weekly pay but the same strong benefits and support.
Travel RN – Observation/PCU – Days – $2,148/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $2,148/week (36 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Day‑shift PCU/OBS travel contract—nice if you prefer days but still want travel‑level pay and full benefits.
Local Contract RN – Observation/PCU – $58/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $58/hour, plus $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, day‑1 health insurance
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- OBS/PCU local contract with strong hourly pay and guaranteed stipend if the facility calls you off.
Neurofeedback Therapist / Specialist
- Employer: Boulder Brain Recovery / Colorado Concussion Clinic
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $35 – $40/hour
- Type: Full- or part-time, 26–40 hrs/week, mostly in-person
- Join a multidisciplinary concussion and brain health clinic doing QEEG, brain mapping, and neurofeedback. Great for licensed clinicians (LCSW, LPC, SLP, ATC, etc.) interested in neuro and cognitive rehab.
CNA – Day Shift (Sun–Tue)
- Employer: Lakeside Post Acute
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Pay: $20 – $26/hour
- Type: Full-time, 6:30am–6:30pm, Sunday–Tuesday
- Provide hands‑on care in a post‑acute setting with a tight‑knit team. Full‑time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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