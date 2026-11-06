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Registration Open for Rocks Village 6th Annual Holiday Wreath Decorating
By WHAV News Staff,9 days ago
Rocks Village Memorial Association is planning its sixth annual holiday wreath decorating event, where patrons are provided with materials to create and take home their masterpieces. Participants will receive a 24-inch, double-sided Balsam wreath and choose a handmade fabric bow of their choice and an assortment of natural flora and...