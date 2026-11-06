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Federal Grand Jury Indicts Methuen, Manchester Residents on Drug Dealing Charges
By WHAV News Staff,9 days ago
Residents of Methuen and Manchester, N.H., were recently indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges. Albert Marino Fortuna Escalante, 30, of Methuen, and Bresley Beatriz Castillo Taveras, 27, of Manchester, N.H., face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan.
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