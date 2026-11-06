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Playoff Bound Haverhill Hillies to Play Leominster High School in Playoff Opener
By John J. Mulcahy III,9 days ago
Haverhill High School Hillies football plays Leominster High School to open the playoffs on the road Friday night. The Hillies, ranked number 10 in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division I, are playing in the state tournament for the first time in 10 seasons. Haverhill’s record matches that of Leominster, ranked seventh, at 5-3.
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