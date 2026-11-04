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Political Map is Anyone’s Guess After a Democratic Wave In The Midterm Elections
By Contributing Services,3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters took a wrecking ball to the traditional map of political battlegrounds, electing Democrats in states that were long considered reliably Republican. Kansas, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Iowa, all states Republican Donald Trump easily won two years ago in the presidential election, backed Democrats for the U.S. Senate and occasionally governor, too, on Tuesday.