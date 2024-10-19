New on Peacock October 19-25: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television on Peacock in the week of October 19-25, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies and something that's sure to make the kids happy.

Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel kicks off this week and new holiday movies will arrive Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Peacock from now until Christmas. Also releasing this week are Bad River, Compliance and Shoplifters , along with The Wiggles: Racing to the Rainbow and The Wiggles: Wiggly Safari for the younger set.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Robert Buckley and Amy Groening in 'Twas the Date Before Christmas (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks )

Countdown to Christmas begins October 19 on Peacock

'Twas the Date Before Christmas kicks off the Countdown to Christmas celebration on Hallmark Channel. It's the story of a woman who brings someone to join her family for the holidays, only no one knows that it's actually their first date.

Lopez vs Lopez season 3

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Season 3 arrives October 19

The heartwarming comedy returns, as Lopez vs Lopez season 3 is back on NBC and on-demand on Peacock. George Lopez and his daughter Mayan star in this comedy about a father and daughter who reconnect and make up for lost time. Now in its third season, you can also stream the first two seasons of the series on Peacock.

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedoin Happy's Place (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

The new Reba McEntire series debuts October 19

There's a new sitcom coming to NBC this fall featuring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo and Rex Linn. Happy's Place is the story of a woman (McEntire) who inherits her late father's restaurant and tavern, but there's a catch: she has to share ownership with a half-sister she never knew she had. This is welcome news for Reba fans, as she's also a coach on The Voice this season.

Brilliant Minds

Zachary Quinto as in Brilliant Minds (Image credit: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Dr. Wolf has a breakthrough in the October 22 episode

Brilliant Minds has been a refreshing new spin on medical procedurals, and this week's episode features Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his team working with a John Doe who is at risk of being transferred to another facility. Thankfully, Wolf and his group of interns are willing to do whatever it takes to find answers before the man is forced to move to another facility.