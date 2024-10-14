Open in App
    Tulsa King season 2 episode 5 recap: Dwight has to defend his wind farm

    By Gregory James Wakeman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QStqe_0w6MFHhM00

    In Tulsa King season 2 episode 5, "Tilting At Windmills," Bigfoot (Ca$h Flo) drives Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) and her children Ryan (Henry Eckmann) and Cody (Pierce Eckmann) to their new age school. Dwight is unimpressed by the school’s more lenient and open-minded approach to learning. When the principal explains they don’t even really punish kids that misbehave, Dwight goes back to the car so he doesn’t reveal his true feelings and ruin Ryan and Cody’s chances at getting into the school.

    Dwight tries to convince Tina not to send Ryan and Cody to the school, otherwise they’ll become wimps. Joanne Manfredi (Annabella Sciorra) says the whole world has changed, except for Dwight. Tina wins over Dwight when she reveals that she’s finally bought him that lazy boy chair he’s been craving.

    What else happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 5? Take a look below to find out.

    New jobs and new opportunities

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGkzE_0w6MFHhM00

    Jay Will, Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount Plus)

    Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund) takes over Donnie Shore's (Steve Witting) car dealership. Dwight, Goodie (Chris Caldovino), Tyson (Jay Will), Bigfoot, and Mitch try to come up with a new name for the dealership. Dwight asks Mitch to write a jingle for it too, then tells him to star in the commercial.

    Meanwhile, Joanne starts work as a saleswoman at Even Higher Plane, immediately coming up with a plan to sell cookies and other food for people with the munchies.

    Tyson wants to know if Dwight has any plans to send a message to Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) for trying to kill him. But Dwight thinks killing Carlo was enough. When Tyson suggests they get more violent, Dwight tells Tyson that, even if they do turn to murder, he won’t be involved in any killings.

    Later, Dwight and Tyson visit Manny (Max Casella) at the ranch. Dwight leaves Tyson to get Manny’s money for him. Manny finds this insulting and hurls insults at Tyson. Manny tells Tyson, that while he may be on Dwight’s good side now, Dwight won’t hesitate to hurt him if Tyson disappoints. Manny wanders away without giving Tyson his money.

    Vince has Chickie concerns while Dwight grows closer to Margaret

    At the clubhouse, Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza) and Johnny The Zip (Guy Nardulli) reflect on Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) drunkenly admitting to killing his father. The pair are becoming increasingly discontent with Chickie. Before they can expand on their grievances, they’re interrupted by Chickie walking in.

    Vince tells Chickie they should have a sit-down with Bill and Dwight to iron out the problems. Chickie wants to fight Dwight instead. But when Vince asks for particulars, Chickie just agrees to the sit-down instead. Vince calls Bill to organize the meeting with Chickie and Dwight in Atlanta for next week. Bill reluctantly agrees. Later, Goodie convinces Dwight to do it too.

    Elsewhere, Dwight asks Margaret (Dana Delany) out, then quizzes her about Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). Margaret says Cal is power hungry, then adds that he’s got new Chinese partners. She warns Dwight to keep his distance from Cal. But Dwight laughs off her concerns.

    Dwight arrives to his date with Margaret late. He promises not to talk about Cal. Only for Cal to send a bottle of champagne over to the table. When the waiter says it’s one of their most expensive bottles. Dwight asks that they get the most expensive bottle instead, which is worth $6,000. He orders two for them, then gets another sent over to a young couple. Dwight then tells Margaret they can get the night started and she can’t help but giggle at him.

    Cal fights back

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166heV_0w6MFHhM00

    Garrett Hedlund, Tulsa King season 2 (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount Plus)

    Cal arrives at the ranch at the same time Dwight is still there. Dwight warns Cal to back-off and stop interrupting his business. Cal tells Dwight he’s in over his head. As the pair get increasingly fractious, Margaret arrives with a shotgun and the pair immediately calm down.

    Cal calls Bill to share notes on Dwight. Turns out, Bill used to be Dwight’s partner, until Jackie (Rich Ting) bought him out. Cal wants to partner with Bill again. But Bill isn’t interested.

    Bodhi (Martin Starr) and Jimmy (Glen Gould) go to the windfarm to check on the repair of the turbines. They know, at a minimum, it’s going to take a few months to fix them.

    Later, Cal takes Jackie’s men away from the farm so they can conduct a secret task. A gang of them drive out to Dwight’s wind farm, where one immediately knocks out Bodhi. They start trashing the wind farm equipment, ensuring that the turbines are damaged even more.

    Dwight, Goodie, Tyson, Mitch, and Bigfoot arrive and beat Cal and Jackie’s gang. Their leader reveals that they were sent by Cal.

    New episodes of Tulsa King season 2 premiere Sundays on Paramount Plus in the US, Mondays in the UK.

    11h ago
    this show is AWESOME
