Like it or not, Taylor is already causing problems for Ridge and Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor and Ridge were cleansing their chakras in the October 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful but to Brooke it certainly looked like something else was going on. Taylor might not be trying to cause trouble intentionally, but she’s certainly not doing anything to stop it from happening, either.

After being diagnosed with Broken Heart Syndrome, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) has been trying to get used to the idea that she’s not dying the way she thought she was. Now that she’s got a future in front of her, she has to figure out what that means. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been by her side, sitting with her through doctors visits and consultations, and how he has a plan for helping to heal her broken heart with a healer.

When Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) showed up unannounced at the Malibu house, she saw Ridge and Taylor sitting on the floor with Ridge’s hand pressed on her chest. Brooke then did what any rational woman would do in that situation and went around to the window so she could get a better look. Whether she saw Shaundra the healer we don’t know, but based on what she saw it probably wouldn’t matter.

Brooke still doesn’t know that Taylor was sick in the first place. If she knew, it would probably be easier to explain all the time that Ridge is spending with his ex-wife. However, Taylor made Ridge promise not to tell anyone about her illness, including Brooke, and that’s putting Ridge in a very bad situation.

That’s where things get complicated. Ridge is helping Taylor because she’s the mother of his children and, despite their divorce, he still cares about her. He’s the only one who knows what Taylor was going through, so he feels like it’s his responsibility to help her get through this.

Taylor expressed to Brooke that she’d like to be friends again, or at least be civil, for the sake of their daughters, and Brooke agreed. They used to be close and now they’re not; if Brooke knew about Taylor’s health issues she’d likely be among the first in line to help her, and she’d certainly understand why Ridge needed to spend so much time with his ex.

However, since Brooke doesn’t know what’s going on, it looks like Taylor is trying to get Ridge back and for her part, Taylor isn’t doing anything to prevent this. Sure, she’s told Ridge that she doesn’t want to get in the way of his relationship with Brooke, but she’s also calling him in the middle of the day to ask him to come over. While she’s not trying to win him back, she’s not doing anything to make it look like she isn’t .

You can’t blame Brooke for getting the wrong impression about what’s happening right now and things are only going to get worse before they get better.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.