    How to watch Mr Loverman online: stream the Bernardine Evaristo adaptation from anywhere

    By Aatif Sulleyman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4DkD_0w64P5nq00

    Complex, moving and so frustrating it could drive you to tear down the closet that self-styled family man Barrington Walker (Lennie James) has used as a refuge for 50 years, Mr Loverman premieres on October 14 in the UK. All episodes are streaming now for FREE on BBC iPlayer. If you're on holiday while it's on, watch Mr Loverman from anywhere with a VPN .

    Quick links

    UK: BBC iPlayer (free with licence fee)
    Watch from anywhere with a VPN

    The eight-part series is based on Bernardine Evaristo's novel of the same name, which holds a mirror to British Caribbean communities in which homophobic attitudes remain widespread.

    Barrington – Barry to his friends – has been carrying on a lifelong affair with his "best friend" Morris (Ariyon Bakare), but even at the age of 74, as he yearns to cherish every moment he has left with his soulmate, the thought of risking disgrace by coming clean to Carmel (Sharon D Clarke), his devoted wife of more than 50 years, is too much.

    2020s Hackney may be a world away from the Antigua he grew up in, but the church group at the center of Barry's community continues to wear its intolerance with pride, and his very grandchildren worship dancehall artists that could barely be more explicit about their hatred.

    He'll still be the same Barry everyone knows and loves if he comes out, yet nothing will be the same. Here's how to watch Mr Loverman online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK.

    How to watch Mr Loverman in the UK for free

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpAC0_0w64P5nq00

    Mr Loverman premieres at 6 am UK on Monday, October 14 , which is when all eight episodes will become available to stream on BBC iPlayer . Double-bills of the show will also air on BBC One from 9pm BST each Monday.

    BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers.

    If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

    How to watch Mr Loverman from anywhere with a VPN

    You can watch Mr Loverman on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

    Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

    Our favorite VPN is NordVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar , where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

    How to use a VPN to watch any stream

    • Download the app at NordVPN
    • Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
    • Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!
    Editors Choice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THRpi_0w64P5nq00

    NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

    It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go. VIEW DEAL ON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwdBL_0w64P5nq00

    (Image credit: BBC)

    All you need to know about Mr Loverman

    How many episodes are in Mr Loverman?

    Mr Loverman comprises eight 30-minute episodes. They'll each be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6 am UK on Monday, October 14, while airing in weekly double-bills on BBC One.

