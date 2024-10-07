Open in App
    EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox horror SECRET revealed!

    By Rachel Lucas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49i26e_0vy6Ube800

    Chelsea Fox's guilt finally comes out in the open in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

    Chelsea Fox has been trying to keep her guilt from eating her alive in the wake of the horrifying club crush.

    The club was dangerously over capacity after Chelsea fixed the ticket numbers to sabotage new manager Penny Branning in revenge for her taking her job.

    When people got injured, including Jack Branning's daughter Amy Mitchell, Chelsea let Penny take the blame, terrified she'd be sent to jail and her son Jordan would be left without a mother.

    With her mum Denise Fox seemingly getting close to ex-hubby Jack again, Chelsea warns her off him, worried that she'll let the truth slip out.

    In the hospital, Amy gets upset that her recovery is taking such a long time. Under the impression that she's solely to blame for the horror incident, Penny wonders if it's time for her to leave Walford.

    At the Brannings', Jack and Denise try to cheer up Amy, insisting that although it seems like slow progress, she's doing brilliantly. When Penny turns up, things quickly deteriorate into another angry round of the blame game.

    Unable to deal with the shouting, Denise finally snaps and reveals to the horrified family that Penny is innocent and Chelsea caused the crush...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bJiz_0vy6Ube800

    Junior Knight is desperate not to lose Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

    Junior Knight was left rattled after discovering that his secret lover Cindy Beale said 'yes' to her partner Ian Beale's proposal!

    Their affair has been going on for months and Junior has slowly been falling for Cindy , despite an unvoiced agreement that the fling is a bit of fun and nothing more.

    When Cindy turned down Junior's attempts to spend more time with her outside of the bedroom, he hid his hurt, but her engagement has totally thrown him.

    Although Junior has been desperately trying to contact Cindy, she's been ignoring his calls. Heading to Beale's Eels to confront Cindy, Junior wants to know what's going on and is shocked when she firmly tells him that it's over.

    Smarting from the rejection he asks Priya Nandra-Hart to join him for a drink in the Vic. When he spots Ian he heads over to talk to him.

    A nervous Cindy watches Junior and Ian talking, realising that Junior is playing games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PonFj_0vy6Ube800

    Freddie Slater insists on going to the GP with Bianca Jackson. (Image credit: BBC)

    Freddie Slater is concerned when he finds Bianca Jackson in a state and she admits she's on her way to the GP.

    Her erratic behaviour since sister Sonia Fowler was wrongly imprisoned for murder has worried her friends and family, and Kat Slater put her foot down, insisting that Bianca see the doctor.

    Although Bianca has been suffering from symptoms of depression for a long time, she's found it difficult to confront her problems.

    Coming to terms with his own ADHD diagnosis, a kindly Freddie is determined to support Bianca and make sure she follows things through with the doctor. Despite her initial protest, Bianca relents when he insists on going with her.

    Will Bianca get some answers with Freddie's help?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPqU8_0vy6Ube800

    Nish plots to drive a wedge between Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

    Also, Nish is infuriated by his ex Suki Panesar's engagement to Eve Unwin and plots to draw Suki back in by arranging to see their murdered son Jags' child Tye by Habiba Ahmed . Meanwhile, Teddy Mitchell tries to impress Sharon Watts.

    EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

