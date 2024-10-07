Open in App
    • WhatToWatch

    EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin LEAVES Suki!

    By Rachel Lucas,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcS3I_0vy6TFO300

    Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar are at odds when Eve is called away from Walford in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

    Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar should be loved and happy after celebrating their engagement with a family and friends at The Albert.

    Instead, Eve has had some news that means she needs to rush up to her family in Yorkshire.

    Keen for Suki to go with her, Eve arranges for them to have some time away. Suki's scheming ex Nish Panesar isn't about to let Suki leave with Eve and he arranges for their grandson Tye to visit straight away.

    Not wanting to miss out on seeing Tye, as there's not really been any contact since Tye's dad Jags Panesar was killed in prison .

    Eve is gutted that Suki can't go with her, but she accepts how important it is for Suki to see her grandson after Stacey Slater gives her a talking-to.

    Interrupting Suki and Nish, Eve apologises and Nish is NOT happy that Eve's turned up!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXtb9_0vy6TFO300

    Harry Mitchell arranges a secret date for Sharon Watts and his dad! (Image credit: BBC)

    Harry Mitchell makes things very awkward after a misplaced comment while dad Teddy Mitchell is trying to woo Sharon Watts!

    Feeling bad for ruining things for his dad, Harry schemes to set up a date for the pair at The Arches.

    When Teddy realises what his son's up to, he's fed up with him for going behind his back. Sharon has worked out that Harry's set her up with Teddy but decides to go on the surprise date anyway.

    Later, Sharon asks Teddy out for a drink, he's tempted but family comes first...

    Youngest Barney Mitchell has had a falling out with his mate Avani Nandra-Hart and needs a pep talk.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UssD_0vy6TFO300

    Chelsea Fox says a sad goodbye to son Jordan. (Image credit: BBC)

    Chelsea Fox has been holding out on telling the truth for months on her terrible secret that she caused the club crush.

    After bumping up the ticket sales for a club night in a bid to get back at Penny Branning for stealing the manager's job, she was horrified when instead of a bit of managed chaos, the situation became dangerous and Amy Mitchell was seriously hurt !

    With Penny taking the blame, Chelsea was too afraid to confess but now the truth is out after her mum Denise Fox revealed all.

    Wanting to do the right thing finally, Chelsea says a tearful goodbye to her young son Jordan before setting off for the police station...

    EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

