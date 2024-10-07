Open in App
    EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar and Eve in GRAVE DANGER?

    By Rachel Lucas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au7OG_0vxzFKHN00

    Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin are targeted at their engagement party in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

    Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin are delighted as their engagement party gets underway at the Prince Albert. When Suki's son Vinny Panesar reveals that Nish Panesar has arranged for their grandson Tye to visit, she's touched by the gesture.

    Uncharacteristically putting her cynical side away, Suki asks Nish to join the family in the celebration after a plea from his grandchildren Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart.

    Nish graciously accepts Suki's offer and is pleased to have the family around him at the party. His magnanimous attitude is very short-lived as it's not long before he overhears Suki and Eve talking about the dying man's imminent demise, knowing that Nish hasn't got long to live after being given a terminal diagnosis .

    Not wanting to waste any opportunity to take revenge on his ex, Nish makes a mystery phone call.

    Are Suki and Eve in danger?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9dW0_0vxzFKHN00

    Will Chelsea Fox be arrested by Jack Branning? (Image credit: BBC)

    Chelsea Fox gets the shock of her life when she's confronted by a raging Penny Branning, who has just found out from Denise Fox that Chelsea LIED about the club crush!

    To get back at Penny for taking her job, Chelsea added extra tickets for sale at a club, putting them dangerously over capacity and leading to the horror incident.

    Chelsea never meant for people to get hurt but when it got out of control, she let Penny take the blame instead of putting her hand up.

    Now the truth is out, Penny's copper dad Jack Branning insists that Chelsea hand herself in at the station but a fearful Chelsea refuses.

    After a showdown with Amy Mitchell and Lauren Branning, Chelsea is left chastened and decides to do the right thing...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V7ef_0vxzFKHN00

    Priya Nandra-Hart meets Junior Knight for a drink in the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

    Priya Nandra-Hart was chuffed when Junior Knight asked her out on a date, hoping she had an exciting new love interest!

    Little does she realise that Junior only asked her to the Vic to flaunt her in front of his secret lover Cindy Beale in a bid to make her jealous.

    As the evening progresses, it's clear to Priya that Junior is distracted and has no interest in being there with her. Insulted, she tells him she's out of there, while a smug Cindy watches on.

    Determined to needle Cindy, Junior then invites her son Peter Beale to have a few beers with him.

    Worried that Junior will tell Peter about their affair, she sits down with them to make sure Junior keeps his mouth shut.

    Things take a worrying turn, however...

    Is Cindy's secret about to be blown wide open?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6Iwi_0vxzFKHN00

    Teddy Mitchell has been after Sharon Watts ever since he met her! (Image credit: BBC)

    Also, Teddy Mitchell asks Sharon Watts on a date. What will she say?

    EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

