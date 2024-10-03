Open in App
    Fast Friends: host and everything we know about the Friends game show

    By Michael Balderston,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nhX7_0vtG6rY900

    For 30 years, they've been there for you, but how well do you truly know your Friends ? That's what fans of the classic TV sitcom are setting out to prove in a special four-part Max original game show, Fast Friends , to celebrate the 30th anniversary since Friends originally premiered on NBC in 1994.

    Depicting the lives of six friends in New York City as they go through relationships and life's general ups and downs, Friends made stars out of its main group of actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courtesy Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The show ran for 10 seasons, won six Emmys and earned a place on many lists of best TV shows of all time (including ours). It remained popular first in syndication and now on streaming. Now fans are going to get the chance to show off their knowledge with this new game show.

    Here's everything you need to know about Fast Friends right now.

    Fast Friends release date

    We don't have a confirmed release date for Fast Friends at this time, but according to Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, production on the game show should begin in October. With the 30th anniversary of Friends being the driving factor behind this, we expect that the episodes will premiere on Max sometime in 2024.

    All episodes of Fast Friends are expected to be available exclusively on Max (just like the Friends reunion was), so you'll need a Max subscription in order to watch.

    A Max subscription will also give you the opportunity to catch up on key trivia tidbits yourself, as all episodes of the series are streaming exclusively on Max in the US.

    Fast Friends premise

    Here is the description of the game show:

    " Fast Friends will take place in the celebrated series' iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica's apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan."

    Fast Friends host

    Comedian Whitney Cummings has been tapped as the host of Fast Friends . Cummings made her name as a stand-up but also starred in her own sitcom, Whitney , which ran for two seasons.

    "As a longtime fan of Friends , I am beyond thrilled to host the first ever game show," Cummings said in an official announcement. "After 30 years, the fandom surrounding this beloved series only continues to grow and now I have the great pleasure of awarding the ultimate fans with bragging rights for life."

    Fast Friends trailer

    There is no trailer for Fast Friends right now. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

