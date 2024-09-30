Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WhatToWatch

    Dancing on Ice 2025: line up, hosts, judges and everything we know

    By Claire Crick,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPDgh_0voe8AWX00

    Dancing on Ice 2025 is heading to ITV as the greatest show on ice returns to our screens for a 17th series. Once again 12 new celebrities will take to the ice to perform live dazzling routines to impress the judges and the audience.

    The new season promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances than ever before as the celebrities brave it all - but who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and join our list of Dancing on Ice winners ?

    Here is everything we know about Dancing on Ice 2025 ...

    Dancing on Ice 2025 release date

    While we are still waiting for an official release date for Dancing on Ice 2025 , it is thought that the show will air in January 2025 if previous years are anything to go by.

    As soon as an official date has been announced we will update this guide.

    Dancing on Ice 2025 line up

    The new lineup for Dancing on Ice 2025 is being announced as we speak. Here is who we know will be taking part so far...

    Ferne McCann

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD8MY_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    TV personality Ferne McCann was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice . Talking exclusively to GMB , Ferne said: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

    Mollie Pearce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kqbb_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Traitors star Mollie Pearce was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part. Talking exclusively to Lorraine , Mollie said: "It will be fun. I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

    Sir Steve Redgrave

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmo4i_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning , Sir Steve said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing for most of my life."

    Sam Aston

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVdox_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Coronation Street star Sam Aston was the fourth celebrity confirmed for the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning , Sam said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going. It will be to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney."

    Charlie Brooks

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4abY_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks was the fifth celebrity confirmed to be joining the line-up. Talking exclusively to Loose Women , Charlie said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan. All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

    Josh Jones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIDaX_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Comedian Josh Jones was the sixth celebrity announced. Talking exclusively to Gaydio Josh said: "I've not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn't very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren't together now. My dancing isn't great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun."

    Anton Ferdinand

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kc7EL_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Footballer and Pundit Anton Ferdinand was the seventh celebrity revealed to be taking to the ice. Talking to talkSPORT Radio, Anton said: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost. I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you.

    "Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I'm also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts. My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share."

    Chelsee Healey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OmyD_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Actress Chelsee Healey was the eighth celebrity to be announced and she revealed the news on Heart Radio. Chelsee said: "I'm ready, I'm good to go, let's go! I've got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I'm excited. I'm most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz, I can't wait for the live shows."

    Dan Edgar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOZHY_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    TOWIE star Dan Edgar was the ninth celebrity announced, and he revealed the news on Heart Radio. Dan said: "I'm looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real. I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I'm a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work."

    Chris Taylor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTyC7_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Reality Star and Presenter Chris Taylor was the tenth celebrity confirmed. Chris said: "I'm somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day. I've not even started stretching yet, I need to. I can skate but my dad got the snakehips, unfortunately, I didn't inherit that genetically from him."

    Michaela Strachan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fD99_0voe8AWX00

    (Image credit: ITV Studios)

    Television Presenter Michaela Strachan was the eleventh celebrity announced and she told Lorraine the good news... "It's going to be a big challenge the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids, I'm not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess because I was trained as a dancer I've got a bit of balance. I've always been one of those people who says yes, I'll do that."

    Dancing on Ice 2025 professionals

    It is yet to be officially confirmed which professional dancers are returning for the new series, but it is thought the line-up will stay roughly the same.

    Last year we saw Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield and Sylvain Longchambon all return, along with Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone. Tippy Packard also took part but only appeared in the group numbers after injuring her knee.

    Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt and Simon Seneca also joined the show last year.

    Karen Barber and Daniel Whiston also returned to the show as Head Coach and Creative Director.

    As soon as an official announcement is made we will update this guide.

    Dancing on Ice 2025 judges

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsgOa_0voe8AWX00

    The Dancing on Ice judges: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

    It is thought the judging panel will stay the same for the new series, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all hopefully returning.

    Dancing on Ice 2025 hosts

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFrhK_0voe8AWX00

    Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby hosted last year's series. (Image credit: ITV)

    Holly Willoughby, who has presented the series since 2006, came back to host last year, and it is thought she will be back in 2025.

    Joining Holly was Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Philip Schofield. As soon as the hosts are confirmed by ITV we will update this guide.

    Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2025?

    Not yet, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

    Who won Dancing on Ice 2024?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ci1tD_0voe8AWX00

    Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy were crowned champions in 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

    Ryan Thomas and his professional partner Amani Fancy were crowned the Dancing on Ice 2024 champions on Sunday, March 10 after impressing the judges week-on-week.

    Ryan and Amani reached the final, battling it out to win the coveted title against Miles Nazaire, Vanessa Bauer, Adele Roberts, and Mark Hanretty. Ryan and pro partner Amani skated to the song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, where they performed a Game of Thrones -themed routine and were awarded a perfect 40 score.

    Speaking after his win, Ryan said: "I'm speechless. I just can't... I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this." He also dedicated his trophy to Greg Rutherford, who was forced to pull out of the final due to an injury, by saying: "This one's for you!".

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    New on Peacock September 28-October 4: our expert picks 5 new TV shows coming to Peacock
    WhatToWatch4 days ago
    Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans have picked their winner! But it might not be who you expect...
    WhatToWatch4 days ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor reconsiders Ridge?
    WhatToWatch5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Lifetime's newest suspenseful thriller There's a New Killer in Town airs tonight
    WhatToWatch3 days ago
    The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope pushes Katie toward Bill?
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Netflix adds lavish Jenna Coleman costume drama which is a must watch
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Wolfs ending explained: how the movie sets up a sequel
    WhatToWatch6 days ago
    The Voice fans are ALL saying the same thing about this 'unexpected' contestant
    WhatToWatch3 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 hours ago
    New on Netflix Sept 28-Oct 4: 5 new movies and shows to stream this week
    WhatToWatch5 days ago
    EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson is confronted by DAD David Wicks!
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    EastEnders tonight: One Walford woman FIGHTS BACK - but there's a shocking twist
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 recap: Dwight has his day in court
    WhatToWatch3 days ago
    ABC is re-airing the Doctor Odyssey premiere tonight in case you missed it
    WhatToWatch5 days ago
    Doctors spoilers: WHY are Al and Jimmi dressed-up like THIS?
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    The Old Man season 2 episode 4 recap: another player on the board
    WhatToWatch6 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Emmerdale spoilers: FIGHT! It's Jai v Charles as news of Laurel's new romance spreads
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Doctors spoilers: Graham's surprise REUNION!
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy