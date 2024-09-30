Dancing on Ice 2025: line up, hosts, judges and everything we know

Dancing on Ice 2025 is heading to ITV as the greatest show on ice returns to our screens for a 17th series. Once again 12 new celebrities will take to the ice to perform live dazzling routines to impress the judges and the audience.

The new season promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances than ever before as the celebrities brave it all - but who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and join our list of Dancing on Ice winners ?

Here is everything we know about Dancing on Ice 2025 ...



While we are still waiting for an official release date for Dancing on Ice 2025 , it is thought that the show will air in January 2025 if previous years are anything to go by.

As soon as an official date has been announced we will update this guide.

Dancing on Ice 2025 line up

The new lineup for Dancing on Ice 2025 is being announced as we speak. Here is who we know will be taking part so far...

Ferne McCann

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

TV personality Ferne McCann was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice . Talking exclusively to GMB , Ferne said: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

Mollie Pearce

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Traitors star Mollie Pearce was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part. Talking exclusively to Lorraine , Mollie said: "It will be fun. I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

Sir Steve Redgrave

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning , Sir Steve said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing for most of my life."

Sam Aston

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston was the fourth celebrity confirmed for the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning , Sam said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going. It will be to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney."

Charlie Brooks

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks was the fifth celebrity confirmed to be joining the line-up. Talking exclusively to Loose Women , Charlie said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan. All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

Josh Jones

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Comedian Josh Jones was the sixth celebrity announced. Talking exclusively to Gaydio Josh said: "I've not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn't very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren't together now. My dancing isn't great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun."

Anton Ferdinand

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Footballer and Pundit Anton Ferdinand was the seventh celebrity revealed to be taking to the ice. Talking to talkSPORT Radio, Anton said: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost. I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you.

"Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I'm also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts. My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share."

Chelsee Healey

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Actress Chelsee Healey was the eighth celebrity to be announced and she revealed the news on Heart Radio. Chelsee said: "I'm ready, I'm good to go, let's go! I've got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I'm excited. I'm most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz, I can't wait for the live shows."

Dan Edgar

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

TOWIE star Dan Edgar was the ninth celebrity announced, and he revealed the news on Heart Radio. Dan said: "I'm looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real. I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I'm a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work."

Chris Taylor

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Reality Star and Presenter Chris Taylor was the tenth celebrity confirmed. Chris said: "I'm somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day. I've not even started stretching yet, I need to. I can skate but my dad got the snakehips, unfortunately, I didn't inherit that genetically from him."

Michaela Strachan

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Television Presenter Michaela Strachan was the eleventh celebrity announced and she told Lorraine the good news... "It's going to be a big challenge the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids, I'm not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess because I was trained as a dancer I've got a bit of balance. I've always been one of those people who says yes, I'll do that."

Dancing on Ice 2025 professionals

It is yet to be officially confirmed which professional dancers are returning for the new series, but it is thought the line-up will stay roughly the same.

Last year we saw Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield and Sylvain Longchambon all return, along with Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone. Tippy Packard also took part but only appeared in the group numbers after injuring her knee.

Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt and Simon Seneca also joined the show last year.

Karen Barber and Daniel Whiston also returned to the show as Head Coach and Creative Director.

As soon as an official announcement is made we will update this guide.

Dancing on Ice 2025 judges

The Dancing on Ice judges: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

It is thought the judging panel will stay the same for the new series, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all hopefully returning.

Dancing on Ice 2025 hosts

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby hosted last year's series. (Image credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby, who has presented the series since 2006, came back to host last year, and it is thought she will be back in 2025.

Joining Holly was Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Philip Schofield. As soon as the hosts are confirmed by ITV we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2025?

Not yet, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Who won Dancing on Ice 2024?

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy were crowned champions in 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas and his professional partner Amani Fancy were crowned the Dancing on Ice 2024 champions on Sunday, March 10 after impressing the judges week-on-week.

Ryan and Amani reached the final, battling it out to win the coveted title against Miles Nazaire, Vanessa Bauer, Adele Roberts, and Mark Hanretty. Ryan and pro partner Amani skated to the song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, where they performed a Game of Thrones -themed routine and were awarded a perfect 40 score.

Speaking after his win, Ryan said: "I'm speechless. I just can't... I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this." He also dedicated his trophy to Greg Rutherford, who was forced to pull out of the final due to an injury, by saying: "This one's for you!".