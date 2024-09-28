How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol online or on TV

There's a reunion in the air: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is the second season of the crossbow-wielding nomad's spin-off and it promises to bring to the fore a second major TWD character. It lands on Sunday, September 29 for you to enjoy.

This mightily-titled follow-up to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Carol's quest to try and find her old friend Dixon over in America, while the man, who wound up in France for season 1, contends with his decision to remain in the country instead of leaving in the first season.

Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier were close friends in the original run of The Walking Dead , even if they sometimes brought out the worst in each other, and were two of the longest-serving casts members in that original zombie show. So their reunion is going to be huge for TWD fans.

If that's you, here's how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in various countries around the world, including TV or streaming options and when each episode drops.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in the US

US viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in two different ways, as it's one of the only countries that'll show the series on TV.

As TWD fans will know, AMC will air the series. The first episode will play on the channel on Sunday, September 29 at 9 pm ET/PT, and a new one will land weekly. There are only six episodes in the series so they'll run until Sunday, November 3.

AMC is usually included with your standard cable plan but if you don't have one, several live TV streaming services offer it in their various plans or expansion bundles including Sling TV , Fubo and YouTube TV .

Your other option to watch the show is via AMC Plus, the streaming home of AMC shows, which you can sign up for as a standalone platform or as a channel on Prime Video , Apple TV Plus or Roku . It costs $4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or $8.99 for ad-free streaming, with annual plans available too. You can also use the platform to watch the first season.

Here's when each episode arrives:

Episode 1, La gentillesse des étrangers: Sunday, September 29

Episode 2, Moulin Rouge: Sunday, October 6

Episode 3, L'Invisible: Sunday, October 13

Episode 4, La Paradis Pour Toi: Sunday, October 20

Episode 5, Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir: Sunday, October 27

Episode 6, Au Revoir Les Enfants: Sunday, November 3

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in the UK

Unlike the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and in fact most of the TWD sequel series, The Book of Carol has a confirmed UK release at the same time as in the US... well, a few days later, but it's not a year-long delay so we're still happy.

You can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in the UK by using Sky TV , as the premium streaming service struck up a deal to be the digital home of the TWD sequels earlier this year.

The first episode of The Book of Carol will arrive on Friday, October 4, and new episode will arrive weekly from then until Friday, November 8. That's a few days later than the US release each week, so try to avoid spoilers online.

Sky TV costs roughly £26 per month (the price varies depending on how long you sign up for), so it isn't cheap, but various Sky TV deals sweeten the pot for new subscribers. As stated this is also where other TWD shows like Dead City and The Ones Who Live are available to watch, so it's a good investment for fans.

For your information, here's when each episode will arrive in the UK:

Episode 1, La gentillesse des étrangers: Friday, October 4

Episode 2, Moulin Rouge: Friday, October 11

Episode 3, L'Invisible: Friday, October 18

Episode 4, La Paradis Pour Toi: Friday, October 25

Episode 5, Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir: Friday, November 1

Episode 6, Au Revoir Les Enfants: Friday, November 8

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in Australia

Australian fans of The Walking Dead can watch Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol by using the streaming service Stan, which gets each episode the day after it plays in the US. This is also where the first season is though it's also on AMC Plus and Prime Video .

Stan costs $10 per month for its basic tier, but that only lets you stream in SD. So if you want to best enjoy the show, Standard tier costs $16 a month. There's also a Premium tier for $21 monthly but the perks of that, 4K streaming, won't be applicable here.

Here's the episode release schedule:

Episode 1, La gentillesse des étrangers: Monday, September 30

Episode 2, Moulin Rouge: Monday, October 7

Episode 3, L'Invisible: Monday, October 14

Episode 4, La Paradis Pour Toi: Monday, October 21

Episode 5, Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir: Monday, October 28

Episode 6, Au Revoir Les Enfants: Monday, November 4

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol in New Zealand

Like the first season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol will be free to watch for those of you in New Zealand.

That's because it's coming to the streaming service TVNZ, which doesn't cost anything to use. Episodes will land one day after their US release, so here's when each episode will land:

Episode 1, La gentillesse des étrangers: Monday, September 30

Episode 2, Moulin Rouge: Monday, October 7

Episode 3, L'Invisible: Monday, October 14

Episode 4, La Paradis Pour Toi: Monday, October 21

Episode 5, Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir: Monday, October 28

Episode 6, Au Revoir Les Enfants: Monday, November 4

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol , you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts .

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

