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The hype towards Survivor Series: WarGames on 28 November in Houston, Texas continued during Friday's episode of SmackDown. Triple H and his creative team added a fresh member to 'Team Mexico' and announced the women's WarGames match.

Most fans expected to see that pop up eventually given recent TV, but WWE made things official on Friday night andbrought Stephanie Vaquer back for the occasion. She'll join Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley in the double cage.

During a quick backstage stop off, Rey Mysterio also interrupted a chat between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk to reveal Rey Fenix as the latest addition to his elimination team. 'Team Mexico' now has 2 slots remaining, which is the same number as 'Team USA' - Cody has only recruited Punk and Je'Von Evans to date.

Below is the entire updated card as it stands after this week's SmackDown:

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch.

Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je'Von Evans + 2 TBC) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix + 2 TBC).

WarGames: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima).

WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, B-FAB and Fatal Influence.

Obviously, both traditional elimination teams will add new members to fill things out ahead of the PLE.

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