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Stephanie Vaquer returned on Friday's episode of SmackDown and bolstered the babyface team ranks heading into Survivor Series: WarGames on 28 November.

WWE fans last saw Vaquer on the 26 October edition of Raw. There, a planned match vs. Becky Lynch was scrapped because Stephanie couldn't get medically cleared, and people have been in the dark ever since. Now, it seems like...whatever problems 'La Primera' had are firmly behind her.

On camera, she revealed that Charlotte Flair gave her a call to see if she'd fancy joining the faces vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, B-FAB and Fatal Influence. According to Steph, it was an offer she simply couldn't refuse.

At press time, the women's WarGames match will see Flair, Alexa Bliss, Vaquer, Tatum Paxley and Bayley take on the heels. The babyfaces will need another member to make this 6v6 unless WWE drops one of the heels (B-FAB or Lainey Reid would be this writer's guess) and goes with a more standard 5v5 format.

Questions will be asked about the general booking of this gimmick match, because it has really come out of nowhere and doesn't seem to fit the double cage set piece. Regardless, WWE brought Vaquer back into the mix and she's being presented as fast friends with Flair, Bliss, Paxley and Bayley.

The other WarGames encounter at Survivor Series sees Roman Reigns lead his Bloodline into battle against Royce Keys and the rest of 946.

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