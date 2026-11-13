WWE.com

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select's sources tell them that WWE bosses tasked "a handful of staff members" with scheming a soft overhaul of the tag-team divisions across both Raw and SmackDown "at one point over the summer".



Staff weren't given any "brand restrictions", and were "encouraged to think outside the box and explore a wide range of possible combinations in an effort to bolster a somewhat lacking division".

Tag wrestling, at least on the main roster, has been in a dire state for too long now. Indeed, it feels like it was the summer of 2025 when Triple H last really focused on doubles action. Since then, we've witnessed several nothing reigns and tag formations, such as R-Truth teaming with Damian Priest.

More recently, Penta and Je'Von Evans combined to take the World Tag belts away from Vision duo Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. For context, that was The Vision's first title defence, and it came almost 4 months after they'd won the belts on Raw!

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this WrestleVotes/Fightful write up is that Joe Hendry's name was originally mentioned "numerous times" by WWE staff. There's apparently huge interest in turning the Scot into a tag success within the promotion.

That'll be something to keep a watchful eye on as we roll towards 2027 and WrestleMania 43 season. Could buddying up with another worker be the way Hendry cements his place on Monday nights? Or, will he move to Fridays on SmackDown and win tag gold there?

He's a popular pitch behind the curtain for this sort of thing.