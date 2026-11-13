WWE.com

Brace yourselves for a colossal episode of Raw on 4 January 2027. WWE reportedly has some big plans in the works for the first flagship of the new year.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that bosses want to kick off 2027 with a bang and celebrate the third consecutive year of Raw on streaming behemoth Netflix at the same time. So, it's likely we'll see some "special attraction matches" and other major moments to make things newsworthy.

The 4 January Raw will be heavily hyped during the final weeks of 2026, and there's already plenty of moving and shaking happening behind the scenes in preparation. Triple H could well be cooking up something giant as some sort of new year's resolution.

Sources told WrestleVotes/Fightful that WWE fancies jumpstarting 2027 "with one of the bigger editions of Raw on the calendar". That sounds promising, and it might get people even more excited for the typically buzzworthy Royal Rumble-WrestleMania season that lures lapsed fans aplenty back.

Hardcores are always there every week whether it's 'Mania season or not, and it looks like their loyalty will be rewarded with some banner matches/angles/promos/moments right at the start of the new year.

Fightful Select's write-up didn't go into any details about exactly who fans can expect to see on 4 January, but it'd be a shock if Hunter didn't rally the troops and make sure there's plenty of star power in the house.

The 4 January 2027 is scheduled to take place in San Antonio, Texas.