WWE

New WWE Intercontinental Champ and successful NXT > Raw star Ethan Page has told Ringer Wrestling that "every company before did not appreciate who I was and what I brought to the table".

No sugarcoating here: He's talking about places like AEW, TNA, ROH etc. Page worked for all of those promotions before leaving Tony Khan's nest to sign with WWE in 2024. Since then, he's gone from strength to strength via developmental and then the main touring crew on the flagship.

Winning the IC Title from Chad Gable on the 2 November edition of Raw is a sure sign that things are on the up and up for 'All Ego'.

There was a splash of in character heelish-ness about his answers throughout the interview, but it's also clear that Page felt undervalued elsewhere. He continued by saying: "I actually think that my skill set and my potential made people very uncomfortable, and they didn’t think that they could hold up against me. I was a real threat".

Ethan also believes he's "listened to too many broke, unsuccessful people" during his pro wrestling career. That didn't do him any favours in hindsight.

On AEW, TNA etc, he added the following: " So they essentially tried to push me out of everywhere that I was; and I happily watched them open the door and saw success on the other side. I upgraded every company that I left from".

Page is rather obviously enjoying the chance to rub his recent win in the faces of those who maybe didn't believe wholeheartedly in what he brings to the party.