New Backstage Details On Creed Brothers’ WWE Departures (WWE News)

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With the Creed Brothers having departed WWE last week, there's now somewhat of an update on how the siblings were viewed backstage.

Speaking on the latest episode of Fightful's The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp said that the Creeds' exit was called a "mutual departure" internally. SRS added that he'd heard of no issues with the brothers backstage, and also had plenty of praise for Brutus and Julius from his own dealings with them.

Elsewhere, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added that Julius Creed was viewed as a future WrestleMania main event talent by several people in WWE.

The real-life Jacob Kasper (Julius Creed) and Drew Kasper (Brutus Creed) joined WWE following plenty of success in amateur wrestling, including NCAA success. Jacob/Julius would sign in 2020, and Drew/Brutus would land in the company the following year. The brothers would debut as the Creeds in August 2021, initially as part of the short-lived Diamond Mine stable.

After winning the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Titles, the Creed Brothers would be called up to the main roster towards the end of 2023, though, despite often impressing, Julius and Brutus wouldn't win any main roster gold. In fact, the Creeds - discounting WWE Main Event - only had three main roster matches in 2026: a four-team bout in January, and two outings as Los Americanos Hermanos in May.

As alluded to, the Creeds had worked several AAA shows under that Los Americanos Hermanos guise, and most recently they'd returned to NXT to be a part of this year's Dusty Classic, being eliminated by Hank and Tank at the quarter-final stage.

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