John Cena Admits His WrestleMania Match With Cody Rhodes Was A Stinker (WWE News)

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Even John Cena would agree with many fans that his final WrestleMania bout (at 2025's 'Mania 41) vs. Cody Rhodes was a total letdown and not what the audience wanted to see.

During an interview with Uncrowned, Cena (rather bluntly) said: "I took a big swing at WrestleMania and we stunk up the joint. We failed".

Critics were extremely unhappy with the bout's finish, including a run-in/walk-in by rapper Travis Scott. The Rock, who had been a major part of John's heel turn at Elimination Chamber beforehand, was nowhere to be seen. So, the whole thing flopped in execution.

On that finish, Cena said this: "I thought we had an ending that surely everybody talked about. Regardless of whether it was acclaimed or criticised, it sparked conversation and thought, which I think is really cool".

Fair enough, JC, but a lot of folks came out of 'Mania 41 and the start of that historic 17th World Title reign feeling a little shortchanged. It was becoming crystal clear that Triple H and WWE creative generally didn't really know how to handle such a generational heel run.

In Cena's own words, they "course-corrected the ship, and we culminated with a fantastic finishing of the story (as Cody would put it) at SummerSlam".

John admits he uses that WrestleMania match vs. Cody as "a great template" for talking to younger stars on the roster who are afraid of failing. When they tell the legend he "never" fails, he brings his final 'Mania up as a classic example of when he most certainly did.

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