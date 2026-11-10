Rhea Ripley Return Date Rumoured After LONG Absence (WWE News)

WWE.com

A write up from WrestleVotes has fans talking about the prospect of Rhea Ripley's return to WWE television even if she can't actually wrestle.

According to the website's recent Q&A session, management wants 'Mami' to come with them on a jaunt over to Australia for the Wrestlepalooza PLE next month. That event is scheduled for the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on 12 December. Previously, RAC hosted Crown Jewel 2025.

Ripley has been benched since summer with a nasty meniscus injury, but she's on the mend. WrestleVotes added interesting context by saying this: "All signs indicate she’s part of the travelling roster to Wrestlepalooza. Couldn’t tell you if she will get cleared in time. All we know is she’s getting on a plane and getting to Australia. She’s scheduled to travel".

That'll be music to the ears of Rhea's fanbase, as well as WWE's creative team. Chelsea Green benefited from Ripley's injury the most: She won a ladder match at SummerSlam to become the brand new Women's Champ, and has rocketed up the ranks as a character generally.

It'll be fun to find out what Triple H has in mind for one of his most coveted stars once Rhea returns. She has unfinished business with a belt she never lost, and newly minted heel Tiffany Stratton is waiting with that same title.

Via socials, Ripley has asked fans to "stay patient" as she readies for an eventual in-ring return. There's a big, big chance she'll be in a non-wrestling role during the Australian tour/Wrestlepalooza, but people will be chuffed to see her regardless.

-

Join WhatCulture Wrestling+ on YouTube for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, membership badges, emojis, and much, much more: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatCultureWrestling/join