AEW Star Leaves, Declines New Contract Two Years After Last Dynamite Match (AEW News)

AEW

Having landed in AEW in early 2023, Taya Valkyrie has announced her departure from Tony Khan's company.

Taking to X, Taya confirmed her AEW exit, stating how "incredibly grateful" she was for her time working for the promotion, but revealing that she's ultimately decided against re-signing with AEW in order to explore free agency and see what else is out there, both within wrestling and in the wider entertainment industry - hot on the heels of recently appearing in The Traitors Canada.

Following up on the announcement of her AEW departure, Taya had further praise for everyone she's worked with in AEW during these past few years, noting that she's chosen to bet on herself.

Taya Valkyrie debuted in AEW in March 2023, initially as a challenger for Jade Cargill and the TBS Championship.

In terms of recent times, Taya hasn't wrestled since January, which was a six-person mixed tag bout for ROH. Where AEW is concerned, her final match was a November 2025 loss to Tay Melo on Collision, which was one of six AEW matches the powerhouse Canadian had last year. If looking specifically at AEW Dynamite, though, Valkyrie was last in action nearly two years ago, losing to Toni Storm on the Dynamite on 34th Street special back in December 2024.