20 Horror Movies To Get You Ready For GTA 6

Though Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are sure to dominate the cinematic discourse by year's end, their pop-culture penetration will ultimately pale in comparison to the impact of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar's 13-years-in-the-making video game sequel will be on everyone's lips soon enough, and we're sure to still be talking about it - as well as playing it - well into 2027.

But if you're looking for a way to whittle away the days until GTA 6 is finally out, you can get in the mood by watching a whole ton of movies.

And if you've already filled up on the most obvious GTA-coded films - namely crime thrillers and action movies - why not turn your attention to the horror genre?

Though GTA certainly isn't a horror franchise in any conventional sense, it does share common thematic and stylistic ground with a whole ton of horror movies released over the past few decades.

And so, these 20 horror movies are all absolutely worth watching in the lead-up to GTA 6's release, because their depraved characters, insane violence, and sheer WTF factor feel totally in step with what Rockstar is cooking up...