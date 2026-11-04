Heavy AEW vs. NJPW Theme As Wrestle Kingdom 21 Goes Forbidden Door (AEW News)

NJPW/AEW

There will be a heavy AEW flavour to the next Wrestle Kingdom event this coming January - several All Elite stars will collide with New Japan stalwarts come WK 21 on 4 January 2027 at the Tokyo Dome.

MJF has vowed to "shame you, your company and your country" by beating Ryohei Oiwa with a move "as simple as a headlock takeover" in their special challenge bout. Elsewhere, "Prince faces King" when United Empire stablemates Callum Newman and Will Ospreay (the "Prince" and "King" respectively) meet.

There's likely to be a bloodbath when Jon Moxley faces Shingo Takagi in a "Special Unbound Death Match". Blood is clearly Moxley's thing on regular AEW programming, but Takagi could bleed the proverbial crimson mask in January himself, so that'll be something to look out for.

All Elite regular Gabe Kidd will also defend his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Yuya Uemura. New Japan are hyping that match up as a last stand for the promotion against The Death Riders and Kidd's ownership of the gold.

Perhaps most interestingly, Kenny Omega will wrestle his first IWGP Heavyweight Title bout since 2019 when he takes on reigning champion Yota Tsuji for the belt in a banner main event. NJPW also notes that this is the first time Omega has headlined Wrestle Kingdom in 8 years.

His last main event on the annual supershow came when he met Hiroshi Tanahashi at WK 13 in 2019. Again, that was 8 long years ago, and Omega lost the bout, so he'll be keen to put on a performance in 2027.

More matches will be announced in due course, presumably with NJPW vs. AEW flavour.