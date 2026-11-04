WWE Performs Massive U-Turn On Sami Zayn (WWE News)

WWE

Nowadays a two-time WWE Champion and heading into Crown Jewel this weekend to face Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn has seemingly won over some of his doubters behind the scenes in WWE.

Per WRKD Wrestling, Sami's recent performances, particularly the past few weeks, have won over those who felt that the Last Real Good Guy wasn't worthy of a second run with the WWE Title.

For Sami Zayn, it's fair to say he's on the run of his life right now, putting in consistently excellent performances each and every week, be that in the ring, on the microphone, or just in terms of his wider character work. And as for the WWE Championship, Zayn regained that from CM Punk on a September SmackDown from Mexico City, and he's since successfully defended the gold against Kevin Owens, Je'Von Evans, and, most recently, Trick Williams on last week's SmackDown.

As alluded to, Sami finds himself in a prime position these days, holding the top prize on SmackDown and on the cusp of walking into Crown Jewel to face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion bout for the PLE's eponymous men's title on Saturday. While the 42-year-old had previously held the Intercontinental Title, United States Title, and had a solid 154-day reign as a Tag Team Champion, his stock has clearly been taken to a whole other level this year, as highlighted by his current reign as the WWE Champion and by how he shocked the world the last time WWE was in Saudi Arabia - Night of Champions back in June - by overcoming Cody Rhodes and Gunther to win his first World Title.