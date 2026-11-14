⚠️ Coastal flooding, strong winds & flood prep info for Whatcom Here’s the key info from Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 Emergency Management briefing: Coastal Flood Advisory: For marine waters in Whatcom County from 7 am–12 pm, Sat Nov 14 .

For marine waters in from . Small Craft Advisory: Northern Inland Waters from 4 pm Fri Nov 13–4 pm Sat Nov 14 , then a Gale Warning from 4 pm Sat Nov 14–7 am Sun Nov 15 .

Northern Inland Waters from , then a from . Inland weather: Rain showers Friday into Saturday, then a stronger front late Saturday night. Cooler temps with highs in the 40s and possible nighttime freezes into next week.

and possible into next week. Drought: WA Dept. of Ecology has declared drought (since Apr 8, 2026). West county is in moderate drought, east county in extreme drought. Preparedness highlights: Areas in the Nooksack River floodplain regularly flood. See Whatcom County River and Flood and “Flooding in Whatcom County – What to do Before, During, and After a Flood.”

regularly flood. See and “Flooding in Whatcom County – What to do Before, During, and After a Flood.” Know the difference between Flood Watch, Advisory, and Warning and what actions to take.

and what actions to take. Review Evacuation Levels 1–3 (Get Ready, Get Set, Go) and plan routes, go-kits, and pet/livestock plans.

and plan routes, go-kits, and pet/livestock plans. Turn around, don’t drown – never drive or walk into flooded areas.

– never drive or walk into flooded areas. CERT classes are ongoing; you can sign up online. The Emergency Management Daily Briefing is issued Monday–Friday and updated for major incidents as needed.

More Info: Friday, November 13, 2026 Emergency Management Dai...