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Whatcom County
⚠️ Coastal flood & wind advisories plus flood safety for Whatcom
13 days ago
⚠️ Coastal flooding, strong winds & flood prep info for Whatcom
Here’s the key info from Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 Emergency Management briefing:
- Coastal Flood Advisory: For marine waters in Whatcom County from 7 am–12 pm, Sat Nov 14.
- Small Craft Advisory: Northern Inland Waters from 4 pm Fri Nov 13–4 pm Sat Nov 14, then a Gale Warning from 4 pm Sat Nov 14–7 am Sun Nov 15.
- Inland weather: Rain showers Friday into Saturday, then a stronger front late Saturday night. Cooler temps with highs in the 40s and possible nighttime freezes into next week.
- Drought: WA Dept. of Ecology has declared drought (since Apr 8, 2026). West county is in moderate drought, east county in extreme drought.
Preparedness highlights:
- Areas in the Nooksack River floodplain regularly flood. See Whatcom County River and Flood and “Flooding in Whatcom County – What to do Before, During, and After a Flood.”
- Know the difference between Flood Watch, Advisory, and Warning and what actions to take.
- Review Evacuation Levels 1–3 (Get Ready, Get Set, Go) and plan routes, go-kits, and pet/livestock plans.
- Turn around, don’t drown – never drive or walk into flooded areas.
- CERT classes are ongoing; you can sign up online.
The Emergency Management Daily Briefing is issued Monday–Friday and updated for major incidents as needed.
More Info: Friday, November 13, 2026 Emergency Management Dai...
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