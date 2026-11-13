undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
On the Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses across Newport County (Nov. 13- 14)
By Tyler Bernadyn,10 days ago
There are 68 open houses scheduled across 63 properties in Newport County this weekend, with asking prices ranging from $179,000 to $6.5 million. From Little Compton to Jamestown and everywhere in between, there’s no shortage of homes to explore.
We are hosting an Open House this Saturday 12-1:30pm at 350 Broadway this weekend, a stately Queen Anne Victorian located on Broadway’s residential corridor. Built by a general contractor for his own family in 1909, the house offers some incredible period specific details while boasting some recent upgrades and improvements, including a young roof and replacement windows. Work that was completed by a reputable and local outfit in A1 Roofing and Construction.
While things are slowing down, the market is still moving. But it’s important to note that the conversations are changing. Buyers are taking a closer look at condition and pricing, and negotiating with a little more confidence. Sellers are beginning to recognize that the market of the past few years isn’t necessarily the market we’re working in today. Frankly, a little balance is good for everyone.
This is also an interesting time of year to buy. Some sellers are perfectly content to wait until spring. Others would love to have their property under contract before the holidays. Understanding the difference can create opportunities, particularly for buyers who are organized, financially prepared, and willing to have a conversation.
For homeowners considering a move in 2027, now is a good time to start planning. We’re already meeting with people to discuss property values, improvements worth making (and those that aren’t), and how to prepare their homes for the spring market. A little work now can make the process considerably easier when the time comes.
We’re actively meeting with prospective clients for the spring market, and I’d welcome the opportunity to hear what you have in mind. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or simply figure out what makes sense for your next chapter, I’m happy to offer some perspective. You can reach me directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com to schedule a confidential conversation.
Until then, enjoy the weekend and happy house hunting!
Saturday, November 14 Open Houses
Jamestown – Click here for Open Houses
- 76 Nautilus Street | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $789,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 9 Cutter Street | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $989,900
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Little Compton – Click here for Open Houses
- 255 John Dyer Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $625,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Middletown – Click here for Open Houses
- 14 Kay Boulevard | 7 Bed, 7.5 Bath, $3,995,000
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 3 Collins Terrace | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $600,000
10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 484 Oliphant Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $895,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 32 James Francis Terrace | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $987,500
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 6 J H Dwyer Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,199,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 2 Stone Bridge Drive | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $2,900,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 3 Ruth Street | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $675,000
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Newport – Click here for Open Houses
- 3 Bridge Street | 5 Bed, 4.5 Bath, $2,950,000
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 7 Dearborn Street #3 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $950,000
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 27 Elm Street (Multi-Family) | 8 Bed, 3 Bath, $2,600,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Oakwood Terrace #7 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 85 Mill Street #1 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $850,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 85 Mill Street #2 (Condo) | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $625,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 85 Mill Street #3 (Condo) | 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $385,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 21 Elm Street | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,495,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 6 Sharon Court | 4 Bed, 4.5 Bath, $2,999,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 7 Sheffield Avenue (Multi-Family) | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,099,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 113 Second Street | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $2,500,000
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 350 Broadway (Single/Multi-Family) | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,195,000
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Portsmouth – Click here for Open Houses
- 37 Prudence View Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $749,000
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 17 Cornell Drive (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $699,900
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 570 Middle Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $790,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 116 Rolling Hill Road #F6 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $519,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 70 Carter Drive | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $825,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 9 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,799,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 8 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,679,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 12 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,699,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 30 Mohawk Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,200,000
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Tiverton – Click here for Open Houses
- 1285 Main Road | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $475,000
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 225 Brayton Road | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $179,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 447 Stafford Road #F4 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $340,000
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 365 Cottrell Road | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $825,000
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
- 972 Old Stafford Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- 111 Durfee Road | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Sunday, November 15 Open Houses
Jamestown – Click here for Open Houses
- 77 Mast Street | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $969,000
11:45 AM – 12:45 PM
Middletown – Click here for Open Houses
- 3 Ruth Street | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $675,000
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 3 Collins Terrace | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $600,000
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Newport – Click here for Open Houses
- 67 Evarts Street | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,250,000
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 8 Everett Street #3 (Condo) | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $638,500
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 29 Vaughan Avenue | 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,850,000
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 14 Mann Avenue | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $995,000
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 5 Elliot Place (Multi-Family) | 8 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,350,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 12 Mount Vernon Street #4 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $925,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 36 William Street | 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,699,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 41 School Street #2 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,525,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 41 School Street #3 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,550,000
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 1 Harbor View Drive | 4 Bed, 4 Full, 2 Half Bath, $5,995,000
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 20 Berkeley Avenue #5 (Condo) | 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $599,000
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Portsmouth – Click here for Open Houses
- 37 Prudence View Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $749,000
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 8 Judson Avenue | 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $939,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 45 Sea Spray Drive | 5 Bed, 6.5 Bath, $6,500,000
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 49 Evergreen Drive | 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $650,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 64 Mitchell Road (Condo) | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,125,000
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 9 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,799,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 8 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,679,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 12 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,699,000
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 121 Holliston Avenue | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,170,000
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 264 Rolling Hill Road #264 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $835,000
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 102 Cottage Avenue | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,000
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- 116 Rolling Hill Road #F6 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $519,000
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Tiverton – Click here for Open Houses
- 44 Margaret Street | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $459,900
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 10 High Hill Road | 4 Bed, 5.5 Bath, $4,995,000
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 111 Durfee Road | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 972 Old Stafford Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 49 Captains Circle | 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $759,000
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
The post On the Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses across Newport County (Nov. 13- 14) appeared first on What's Up Newp.