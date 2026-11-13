There are 68 open houses scheduled across 63 properties in Newport County this weekend, with asking prices ranging from $179,000 to $6.5 million. From Little Compton to Jamestown and everywhere in between, there’s no shortage of homes to explore.



We are hosting an Open House this Saturday 12-1:30pm at 350 Broadway this weekend, a stately Queen Anne Victorian located on Broadway’s residential corridor. Built by a general contractor for his own family in 1909, the house offers some incredible period specific details while boasting some recent upgrades and improvements, including a young roof and replacement windows. Work that was completed by a reputable and local outfit in A1 Roofing and Construction.

While things are slowing down, the market is still moving. But it’s important to note that the conversations are changing. Buyers are taking a closer look at condition and pricing, and negotiating with a little more confidence. Sellers are beginning to recognize that the market of the past few years isn’t necessarily the market we’re working in today. Frankly, a little balance is good for everyone.

This is also an interesting time of year to buy. Some sellers are perfectly content to wait until spring. Others would love to have their property under contract before the holidays. Understanding the difference can create opportunities, particularly for buyers who are organized, financially prepared, and willing to have a conversation.

For homeowners considering a move in 2027, now is a good time to start planning. We’re already meeting with people to discuss property values, improvements worth making (and those that aren’t), and how to prepare their homes for the spring market. A little work now can make the process considerably easier when the time comes.

We’re actively meeting with prospective clients for the spring market, and I’d welcome the opportunity to hear what you have in mind. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or simply figure out what makes sense for your next chapter, I’m happy to offer some perspective. You can reach me directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com to schedule a confidential conversation.

Until then, enjoy the weekend and happy house hunting!



Saturday, November 14 Open Houses

Jamestown – Click here for Open Houses

76 Nautilus Street | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $789,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 9 Cutter Street | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $989,900

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Little Compton – Click here for Open Houses

255 John Dyer Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $625,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Middletown – Click here for Open Houses

14 Kay Boulevard | 7 Bed, 7.5 Bath, $3,995,000

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 3 Collins Terrace | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $600,000

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM 484 Oliphant Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $895,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 32 James Francis Terrace | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $987,500

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 6 J H Dwyer Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,199,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 2 Stone Bridge Drive | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $2,900,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Ruth Street | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $675,000

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Newport – Click here for Open Houses

3 Bridge Street | 5 Bed, 4.5 Bath, $2,950,000

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM 7 Dearborn Street #3 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $950,000

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM 27 Elm Street (Multi-Family) | 8 Bed, 3 Bath, $2,600,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 1 Oakwood Terrace #7 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 85 Mill Street #1 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $850,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 85 Mill Street #2 (Condo) | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $625,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 85 Mill Street #3 (Condo) | 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $385,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 21 Elm Street | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,495,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 6 Sharon Court | 4 Bed, 4.5 Bath, $2,999,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 7 Sheffield Avenue (Multi-Family) | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,099,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 113 Second Street | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $2,500,000

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 350 Broadway (Single/Multi-Family) | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,195,000

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Portsmouth – Click here for Open Houses

37 Prudence View Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $749,000

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 17 Cornell Drive (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $699,900

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 570 Middle Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $790,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 116 Rolling Hill Road #F6 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $519,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 70 Carter Drive | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $825,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 9 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,799,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 8 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,679,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 12 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,699,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 30 Mohawk Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,200,000

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tiverton – Click here for Open Houses

1285 Main Road | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $475,000

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 225 Brayton Road | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $179,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 447 Stafford Road #F4 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $340,000

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 365 Cottrell Road | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $825,000

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM 972 Old Stafford Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM 111 Durfee Road | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 15 Open Houses

Jamestown – Click here for Open Houses

77 Mast Street | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $969,000

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

Middletown – Click here for Open Houses

3 Ruth Street | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $675,000

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 3 Collins Terrace | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $600,000

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Newport – Click here for Open Houses

67 Evarts Street | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,250,000

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM 8 Everett Street #3 (Condo) | 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $638,500

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 29 Vaughan Avenue | 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,850,000

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 14 Mann Avenue | 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $995,000

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 5 Elliot Place (Multi-Family) | 8 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,350,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 12 Mount Vernon Street #4 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $925,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 36 William Street | 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,699,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 41 School Street #2 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,525,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 41 School Street #3 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $1,550,000

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 1 Harbor View Drive | 4 Bed, 4 Full, 2 Half Bath, $5,995,000

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 20 Berkeley Avenue #5 (Condo) | 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $599,000

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Portsmouth – Click here for Open Houses

37 Prudence View Drive | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $749,000

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 8 Judson Avenue | 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $939,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 45 Sea Spray Drive | 5 Bed, 6.5 Bath, $6,500,000

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 49 Evergreen Drive | 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $650,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 64 Mitchell Road (Condo) | 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,125,000

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 9 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,799,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 8 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, $1,679,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 12 Lookout Lane | 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,699,000

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 121 Holliston Avenue | 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,170,000

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 264 Rolling Hill Road #264 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $835,000

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 102 Cottage Avenue | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,000

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM 116 Rolling Hill Road #F6 (Condo) | 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $519,000

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Tiverton – Click here for Open Houses

44 Margaret Street | 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $459,900

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 10 High Hill Road | 4 Bed, 5.5 Bath, $4,995,000

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 111 Durfee Road | 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 972 Old Stafford Road | 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 49 Captains Circle | 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, $759,000

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

The post On the Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses across Newport County (Nov. 13- 14) appeared first on What's Up Newp.