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How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
By Stacker,8 days ago
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 13.
Rhode Island by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.89
– Week change: -$0.16 (-4.0%)
– Year change: +$0.91 (+30.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
– Diesel current price: $6.04
– Week change: -$0.17 (-2.8%)
– Year change: +$2.22 (+58.1%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.15
#2. Texas: $3.35
#3. Georgia: $3.38
#4. Indiana: $3.43
#5. South Carolina: $3.43
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon– Regular gas price: $4.50
#4. Washington– Regular gas price: $4.87
#3. Nevada– Regular gas price: $4.94
#2. California– Regular gas price: $5.60
#1. Hawaii– Regular gas price: $5.62
The post How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week appeared first on What's Up Newp.