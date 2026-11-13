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Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 13.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.89

– Week change: -$0.16 (-4.0%)

– Year change: +$0.91 (+30.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $6.04

– Week change: -$0.17 (-2.8%)

– Year change: +$2.22 (+58.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.15

#2. Texas: $3.35

#3. Georgia: $3.38

#4. Indiana: $3.43

#5. South Carolina: $3.43

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Washington

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#3. Nevada

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#2. California

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#1. Hawaii

– Regular gas price: $4.50– Regular gas price: $4.87– Regular gas price: $4.94– Regular gas price: $5.60– Regular gas price: $5.62

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