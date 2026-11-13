The Newport City Council holds its final meeting of the term Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, with farewell resolutions for three departing members and a noticed vote on the city manager’s future.

The city manager

The docket says the council will convene in executive session to discuss City Manager Colin Kennedy’s “job performance and his continued employment with the City,” then reconvene in public to disclose any votes taken.

Those votes, the notice says, “may include votes taken on Colin Kennedy’s continued employment as City Manager” and, under Section 5-8 of the city charter, the appointment of “an Acting City Manager during the vacancy in the office of the City Manager.”

Three departures

Three councilors did not seek reelection, and the council will take up resolutions honoring each.

Jeanne Marie Napolitano leaves after roughly three decades. First Ward voters elected her in November 1991, and she won an at-large seat in 1999 and has held it since. In 2008 she became the first woman to serve as mayor of Newport, a role she held for three terms: 2008-2010, 2014-2016 and 2020-2022.

The resolution credits her with work on the Hope VI grant that replaced aging public housing with Newport Heights, the redevelopment of the Sheffield School property into Innovate Newport, and the Gateway Center that now houses the Save The Bay aquarium and the Newport Community School. It also cites her advocacy on Easton’s Beach, the North End Urban Plan and the city’s transportation master plan.

Lynn Underwood Ceglie was first elected in the Second Ward in November 2014, re-elected in 2016 and 2018, moved to an at-large seat in 2020 and 2022, and returned to the Second Ward seat in 2024. She served four terms as vice chair.

Her resolution notes work on the Newport for All Ages plan, lead paint safety programs, short-term rental regulation, and flooding and stormwater measures, along with liaison roles spanning the Pell School Building Committee, the Cliff Walk Commission, the Edward King House and the Washington Square Advisory Commission.

Xay Khamsyvoravong was elected at-large in 2022, served as mayor for the 2022-2024 term and was re-elected in 2024. His resolution cites infrastructure investment for climate resilience, middle-class workforce housing and his role as council liaison to the Newport Public Education Foundation and to the island-wide group working to save the birthing center at Newport Hospital.

Also on the docket

The council will take up a letter of intent to purchase 101 Malbone Road; a parking agreement with the Marriott; second readings on three stormwater ordinances, including one creating a stormwater management district, utility and service fee; and the continued second reading on rezoning Plat 9, Lot 219 from the Innovation Hub–Urban Village subdistrict to Waterfront Campus.

Emily Conklin’s resignation from the Energy and Environment Commission is on the consent calendar. She was elected to the Ward 2 council seat on Nov. 3.

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