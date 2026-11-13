Chase Ceglie will headline “A Very Merry Chasemas,” a holiday concert at the Jane Pickens Theater on Friday, Dec. 11, presented by the New England Music Organization.

Ceglie will perform holiday classics and seasonal songs with his band, joined by guests including Princess June, Laden Valley and The Bit Players.

His band for the night includes Bruno Peterson, Matt Kowalski, Johnny Santini and Cameron MacIntosh, along with Telli Quinn and Myah Strauser of Princess June.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $45. The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is at 49 Touro St.; the box office number is 401-846-5474.

The event is sponsored by A1 Roofing and Construction and Newport Cannabis.

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