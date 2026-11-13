Robert (Bob) Pendleton, aged 83, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 10th, surrounded by family and sunshine.



Bob grew up in Pittsburgh, PA with his parents, Carolyn and Horace, and his five brothers Paul, Ron, Kenn, Mike, and Dennis. Bob always spoke of his childhood with fond memories. He served in the U.S. Air Force, went to Penn State University, and moved to Rhode Island to pursue his career in Electrical Engineering at the Naval Underwater Warfare Center.



Bob was known as a kind and caring man in his community of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He could usually be found in the midst of a construction project, working on his Pearson 39, enjoying his twice a week breakfast at Graziano’s, or watching one of his favorite teams: the Red Sox, the Patriots, or the Steelers.



Bob will be remembered and missed by his wife, Linda, daughters Lisa and Laura, new granddaughter Sierra, and many, many friends. Those closest to Bob always remarked upon his knowledge and precision for building and fixing anything, his generosity in helping others, and his happy and easy-going demeanor.



Services will be held on Monday, November 16th at Connors Funeral Home in Portsmouth, from 8:30-10:00am. This will be followed by a Mass at St. Barnabas at 11:00am. All are welcome to join us in memorializing a life well lived.

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