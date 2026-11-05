Four Newport food pantries stand to gain from $50,000 holiday matching challenge

our Newport meal sites and food pantries are among the agencies that stand to benefit from a $50,000 matching challenge the Rhode Island Foundation is running through the holidays.

Here’s how it works: for every dollar the public donates to Trinity Rep during this year’s run of “A Christmas Carol,” the foundation will give an equal amount to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to $50,000. Donors give to the theater; the matching money goes to the food bank, which supplies pantries and meal sites statewide.

In Newport, the food bank stocks the Community Baptist Church Meal Site on Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – St. Joseph on Mann Avenue, the East Bay Community Action Newport Pantry on Broadway, and the Salvation Army Newport Corps’ meal site and food pantry on Memorial Boulevard.

“Hunger is always looming for many of our neighbors, but the soaring cost of going to the grocery store is making this year much more challenging,” said David N. Cicilline, the foundation’s president and CEO. “For anyone considering giving to Trinity, there has never been a more urgent time to be generous.”

The food bank’s network of 140 member agencies has served an average of 89,000 people a month over the past 12 months — more than ever before, according to the foundation.

“At a time of record high need when so many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up with the most basic expenses, it’s incredibly moving to see our community come together in the spirit of ‘A Christmas Carol,’” said Melissa Cherney, the food bank’s CEO.

Donations can be made at trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. The money supports Trinity Rep’s artistic, educational and community programs, with the matching grants going to the food bank.

Trinity Rep’s 50th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 31. The theater is also collecting non-perishable and canned food for the food bank at performances.

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