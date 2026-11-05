Revolution Wind reaches full power off Rhode Island’s coast

Revolution Wind, the 704-megawatt offshore wind project built about 15 miles south of Rhode Island, has reached full commercial operation and is delivering power to the regional grid, according to Rep. Gabe Amo’s office and the Conservation Law Foundation.

At full output, its 65 turbines generate enough electricity for roughly 350,000 homes and businesses across Rhode Island and Connecticut. The project is a joint venture between the Danish developer Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, and began delivering its first power to the grid in March.

The milestone comes after a turbulent year. In August 2025, with the project nearly finished, the Trump administration issued a stop-work order halting construction. A federal judge lifted it the following month, ruling the administration could not block the project, and work resumed.

“Despite Trump’s attacks, Revolution Wind powered over 1,000 union jobs during construction and it is a big milestone that it’s 100% up and running, delivering clean electricity to the regional grid,” Amo, a Democrat whose district includes Newport County, said in a statement. “This is the Blue Economy in action.”

The Conservation Law Foundation, an environmental advocacy group that has supported offshore wind development in New England, said the project’s timing matters because ocean winds here are strongest in winter.

“Offshore wind projects like Revolution Wind are clear examples of what we can achieve when we invest in homegrown, clean energy,” said Anxhela Mile, a CLF staff attorney. “These clean energy projects create jobs, deliver locally generated power, and help provide an affordable, stable source of electricity at a time when families and businesses are struggling with rising fossil fuel costs.”

The power is sold under 20-year contracts with Rhode Island and Connecticut utilities. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has estimated the project will save the region about $500 million in electricity costs by 2028.

Revolution Wind is the third offshore wind project now delivering power to the Northeast grid, alongside Vineyard Wind off Massachusetts, with 62 turbines, and South Fork Wind, whose dozen turbines sit less than 20 miles from Block Island and serve Long Island. Together, CLF said, the three displace more than 3 million tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Rhode Island was also home to the country’s first offshore wind farm, the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm, which began operating in 2016.

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