Hotel Viking names David Mariotti general manager

Hotel Viking has named David Mariotti as general manager, six months after the 1926 landmark reopened following a renovation timed to its 100th anniversary.

Mariotti will oversee operations at the One Bellevue Avenue property, including its guest rooms and suites, Spa Fjör, the 1859 Kay Chapel and more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, along with the hotel’s four restaurants and bars — Pescadou, Cap Club, Skoal Room and Tuck Shop — run in partnership with Littleneck Hospitality Group.

“For a century, Hotel Viking has served as Newport’s living room — a welcoming gathering place for visitors and locals alike,” Mariotti said in a statement. “I’m honored to lead a team dedicated to preserving that legacy.”

Mariotti has worked in hospitality for more than 30 years. He most recently provided operational leadership through management transitions at The Alexander in Indianapolis, Bakers Cay Resort in Key Largo, Florida, and Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia.

Earlier, he spent nearly a decade at Remington Hospitality, rising from general manager to vice president of operations overseeing 12 boutique and lifestyle hotels, and served as general manager of One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Florida. He began his career at Ponte Vedra Beach Resorts, where he spent more than two decades and ultimately ran the combined operations of the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and The Lodge & Club.

He holds a certified hotel administrator designation from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Hotel Viking reopened in May after a renovation led by KHP Capital Partners, Pivot and the design firm Beleco.

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