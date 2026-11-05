Worker airlifted after falling from Appleby Street roof; OSHA investigating

A man was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital Thursday morning after falling from a roof on Appleby Street, and Newport police and federal workplace safety investigators are looking into what happened.

Newport police and firefighters responded to the property at about 7:48 a.m. on a report of a man who had fallen from a roof, according to the Police Department.

Responders found the man had sustained significant injuries, and a Med Flight was requested. Firefighters took him to a landing zone, where he was flown to Rhode Island Hospital.

His condition was not immediately available.

The Newport Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating. No further details were released.

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