    Caprotti’s Sandwich Shop Plans Sarasota Location

    By Neil Cooney,

    2 days ago
    There has been a lot of growth in West Central Florida on the sandwich front, from the expansions of the homegrown Gateway Subs to the national chain Potbelly Sandwich Works. And now another national sandwich chain is opening locations in the area, reports local insider Restaurants in Sarasota : Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop .

    The new location is planned near the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road , the coverage says, and will be launched by the same franchisee who not long ago introduced the brand to the Bradenton area.

    Franchisee Jason Cooper was not immediately available for comment on the Sarasota location.

    Capriotti’s serves subs like the Capastrami ( hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw ), the American Wagyu Cheese Steak ( ultra premium American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, melted white American cheese, fried onions, and hot or sweet peppers ), and the Bobbie ( homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo ). The chain’s sandwiches include Homemade Turkey and Homemade Tuna.

    There are also a selection of salads, and, for vegetarian and vegan diners, plant-based protein options.

    The Restaurants in Sarasota coverage says an opening has been expected before the end of the year, but of course little is certain as Central Florida faces a devastating hurricane season.

    If you or a loved one are affected, a list of emergency resources is available here , at Tampa.gov.



    xman2024sarasota
    1d ago
    freaky fast? store baked bread? affinity program for frequent customers? brand rankings in recent comparatives? drive through? delivery arrangements? does anyone report any useful news around here?
