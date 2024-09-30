Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • What Now San Diego

    More Swagyu Burgers are Coming to San Diego

    By Joey Reams,

    2 days ago

    After opening an upscale version in La Mesa and a butcher shop in Little Italy, the owners of Swagyu Burger are opening even more locations in San Diego , including a new site at 315 Tenth Ave.

    The company’s seventh location is starting as a pop-up in East Village , moving into the former home of R Place, across from Petco Park, according to Eater San Diego . Owner Steven Brown plans to open as a pop-up starting Tuesday, October 1, as a watch spot for the Padres’ upcoming playoff run. Brown will operate the pop-up through the Padres’ playoff run before closing to conduct a complete remodel with a plan to reopen as an official brick-and-mortar in early February .

    For now, the Swagyu pop-up in East Village will have a limited menu featuring two burgers and its signature A5 Wagyu tallow fries. Despite the small menu, the pop-up will have plenty of cocktails, draft beer, wine, and more. This isn’t the only project for the Swagyu Burger team. By the end of the year, the team hopes to open a Swagyu Burger Bar in Mazatlan, Mexico’s resort town. Later, Brown hopes to bring back the higher-end steakhouse version of Swagyu, which was found in Pacific Beach.

    The company has experienced plenty of highs and lows since the pandemic flipped the restaurant industry upside down. Swagyu Chop Shop Restaurant and Bar in Pacific Beach was the company’s flagship site but has since closed, with a handful of other locations popping up around Southern California. In San Diego, Swagy Burgers has sites in Poway, UTC La Jolla, La Mesa, and Little Italy, the last two of which opened earlier this year. While there have been reports of the company opening a new location in Coronado, it appears the company has shifted its plans and is focusing on East Village and Mexico. Swagyu Burger’s website also notes new locations are coming to Imperial Beach and Pacific Beach .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4nYj_0vpJCevk00
    Photo: Official


    Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Parfait Paris Cafe is Coming to Terminal 1
    What Now San Diego15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy