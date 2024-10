IHOP in Seguin Undergoing Renovations

According to a recently submitted permit application, IHOP at 2777 N Hwy 123 Bypass in Seguin — near establishments such as Chili’s Grill & Bar, Giuseppe’s Italian Grill, and Roady’s — plans to undergo renovations and reemerge as an IHOP and Applebee’s joint eatery.

Construction — described as “interior and exterior renovations to an existing IHOP restaurant to be converted into a dual brand IHOP/Applebee’s ” — are scheduled to begin on November 25 and finish on February 15, 2015.

The concept’s franchisee, Ramzi Hakim , tells What Now San Antonio , “It’s going to be exciting.”

Irving-based ID Studio 4, LLC is tasked with carrying out the project for an estimated $600,000.

A reopening date has not been announced yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Antonio’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .