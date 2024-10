T’s Thai Express Opening its First Brick-and-Mortar Spot

According to MySA , a Thai food concept previously operating out of Lombrano Food Hall is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in San Antonio.

Taking over the former Thai Taste spot at 5520 Evers Road , T’s Thai Express will land near establishments such as Golden Corral, McDonald’s, and Syrian Kitchen Halal Food.

What Now San Antonio reached out to the eatery’s co-owner, Gabriela Mungmool — who operates the business alongside her husband and the chef, Worapong “Tee” Mungmool — to inquire about their plans for the spot, but she could not provide additional information before publication.

On the menu, locals can expect to find a selection of noodle and rice dishes, including pad thai and pad see ew, as well as soups and curries. Traditional beverages such as Thai tea and Thai iced coffee will also be offered.

Follow T’s Thai Express on Facebook for updates.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Antonio’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .