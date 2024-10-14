Open in App
    Corazón by Baires to Open Doors in Orlando’s Entertainment District

    By Lisa Hay,

    2 days ago

    Bringing together 50 years of hospitality expertise, the teams behind Mango’s Tropical Café and Baires Grill announced the opening of Corazón by Baires. Opening its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the new culinary concept is committed to telling a unique story with each dish, delivering a dining experience that celebrates the love of food, connection and storytelling.

    Corazón by Baires promises an immersive dining experience, blending international culinary techniques with a diverse range of fresh ingredients to create Latin American-inspired dishes. Located in the heart of International Drive’s buzzing scene, the restaurant will offer a chic and inviting ambiance that merges the city’s energetic spirit with a lavish dining experience.

    “Knowing the Orlando area’s great appreciation for authentic food tied to its diverse and deep cultural roots, choosing the city as the location for Corazón by Baires was a natural choice,” said Baires Grill Regional General Manager Sofia Koenig. “The city – named the Best Foodie City in the U.S. – has long-been ready for a culinary experience matching our style for the eclectic scene, and Corazón promises an experience infused with Baires’ standard for high-quality cuisine and service excellence.”

    Whether it be a light bite or a lavish multi-course meal, each of the restaurant’s dishes is meticulously prepared from the heart, utilizing flavors that reflect the richness and variety of traditional Latin American dishes. Helmed by the Baires Grill culinary powerhouse team, the menu features dishes crafted to delight the senses. Entrée highlights include the delicate and flaky Andean Branzino and the marinated Pollo Panka. Guests can also enjoy small bites like the rich and creamy Baked Brie or opt for the vibrant Hamachi Crudo. Decadent desserts like the sweet and doughy Churros with dulce de leche and a hot chocolate shot round off the meal.

    With a list of artisanal cocktails crafted by the in-house team, Corazón by Baires offers sophisticated concoctions made with fresh ingredients including the smokey and smooth Caresse d’Or, crafted table side by combining Basil Hayden Bourbon, Zacapa Rum, freshly squeezed orange juice and angostura orange bitters. Drink connoisseurs can also complement their dishes with a choice of wines, unique takes on the classic martini or a crisp glass of beer from a specially curated list of micro-blends, sourced from several craft breweries across the country.

    “With the culinary expertise of Baires, this innovative partnership will bring a uniquely high-end dining experience to locals and visitors in the I-Drive and Restaurant Row District, marking an exciting new era for the area,” said Joshua Wallack, COO of Wallack Holdings and Mango’s Tropical Café. “Corazón is at the forefront of Orlando’s red hot culinary scene and is just the first of many exciting, multi-sensory experiences we have in store as a go-to staple for locals and travelers alike.”

    Once inside, curious guests will find an immersive, seductive secret, ‘La Biblioteca de Corazón’, serving as the restaurant’s entrance. Conceptualized by Creative Director Rebecca Merritt of New York-based Beyond Merritt Design, each of the restaurant’s spaces were created to enchant and engage guests by providing magical focal points from every seat. The restaurant’s palette ranges from a deep sexy teal to a light romantic rose and the space is awash with sumptuous textures. Oversized chainmail chandeliers anchor the dining room and deconstructed hearts made of candles and floating books decorate the walls – reminding guests that our hearts tell a thousand stories.

    With an enchanting atmosphere, the location is more than 12,000 square feet, featuring an intimate bar and lounge and lush garden terrace, seating up to a total of more than 200 guests between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Corazón by Baires also offers private dining options for guests and groups looking to host get-togethers.

    With a shared history tracing back decades to the renaissance of Miami Beach, Mango’s Tropical Café and Baires Grill’s exceptional synergy and shared vision for remarkable hospitality experiences in the Orlando market led to the conception of Corazón by Baires. The restaurant opens as the third concept in The District, the dining and nightlife complex anchoring the intersection of International Drive and Sand Lake Road.

    Corazón by Baires is located at 8126 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

    Hours of operation: Dinner: Wednesday – Saturday 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.



