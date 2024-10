Nightly’s, A Stylish New Bistro + Bar, Opens In NYC

Nightly’s, a stylish new bar and bistro from In Tune Hospitality led by Massimo Lussardi, officially opened in NYC. Located at 1496 2nd Ave (corner of 78th St), Nightly’s joins In Tune’s lineup of neighborhood gems (including Keys & Heels, Uva, and Uva Next Door – all located on the same block!).

Nightly’s offers a fresh take on the New York bistro, blending European elegance with modern New York flair, The menu highlights bistro classics and nostalgic throwbacks across four sections: a raw bar, apps & lighter fare, a range of entrees, and plenty of sides. The ambiance (carefully curated by Massimo and his partner Jayne Moore over the past year) seamlessly melds warmth and sophistication, with beautiful custom lighting fixtures, curated framed art, and checkered wood flooring inspired by iconic New York eateries – plus an expansive patio for spritzing in warmer seasons.

Some of the standout dishes include:

‘Tale of Two’ Salad: Two tiers, two salads: chopped cabbage in a light dill dressing topped with a sweet roasted Brussels sprout salad in a lemon dressing

"Marry Me" Chicken: Roasted half chicken, sundried tomato & tarragon cream sauce

Romesco Octopus : Chargrilled, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted pepper, almonds

Smash Burger: two 4oz Pat LaFrieda patties, smash-grilled, with two cheeses, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and 78th St Sauce on a classic potato bun, served with fries

Pair your meal with cocktails like:

Truffle Sazerac : Old Overholt Rye, Maison Rouge VSOP Cognac, creme de cacao, honey, absinthe, angostura, truffle oil

Misfit Martini : The neighborhood's new dirty (St. George Chile Vodka, house-made shishito pepper brine, dry vermouth, hellfire bitters)

Location + Hours:

1496 2nd Ave, New York (corner of 78th St)

Happy Hour: 3pm – 6pm daily

Dinner: 5pm – 1am daily

