Cafe Owner Files Paperwork For New Space

G&I Food Hospitality LLC has filed paperwork for 204 Avenue B.

The company is behind B Cup Cafe , which has one location at 212 Avenue B in the East Village. The cafe serves food items like sandwiches and salads as well as beverages such as coffee.

B Cup Cafe, owned by Guy Weizmann , has been part of the East Village community for more than 15 years. It describes itself as a “neighborhood cafe” on its website.

“When we arrived and discovered the East Village, it was love at first sight. We were so taken with the community, ambiance and the people that we instantly knew it would be our home,” the website reads. “After over 15 years of service to this great community, we are so happy that our dream has materialized and remained strong. We are proud to make our café ‘That Little Coffee Shop on the Corner of 13th,’ a place where people from all walks of life will feel comfortable, relaxed and at home.”

As of now, it is unclear if Weizmann and the team are planning a new restaurant concept for the neighborhood at the new spot or if it will be an expansion of the B Cup Cafe brand.

Paperwork indicates that the new location will occupy the first floor and basement at 204 Avenue B. At this time, it is unclear what the opening timeline will be for the concept.

What Now New York has reached out to Weizmann for more information on plans for the new space. Stay tuned for updates.

Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .