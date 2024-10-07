Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • What Now New York

    Tempura Restaurant Planning Expansion

    By Emily McGinn,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGBud_0vxxounK00

    Tempura , located at 511 9th Ave. , will be undergoing alterations to its existing restaurant, according to recently filed paperwork.

    It is expanding, with plans to add a basement level. The additional space is expected to feature a service bar, more seating and a recreation area with three pool tables. Floor plans also show plans for an air hockey table in the corner of the basement level.

    Previously, there were 16 tables with 64 seats and one service bar on the first floor of the establishment and 34 tables with 81 seats on the second floor, along with a stand-up bar that seats 14. The additional space will allow for 26 more seats and an extra bar.

    After the renovations, there will be a total of 56 tables, 171 seats, two service bars and one stand-up bar that will seat 14, according to the filed paperwork.

    Tempura, owned by Ralph Mohadeb, serves a seafood-heavy menu, featuring a wide variety of vegetable, fish, specialty and tempura sushi rolls. The menu also includes poke bowls, pastas, tacos, flatbreads and salads. The beverage program features cocktails, wine, sake and a selection of nonalcoholic beverages.



    Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke to Close After 12-Year Run
    Eater2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Selena Gomez In Minidress And High Heels Highlights ‘Ozempic’ Body
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy