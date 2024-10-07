Tempura Restaurant Planning Expansion

Tempura , located at 511 9th Ave. , will be undergoing alterations to its existing restaurant, according to recently filed paperwork.

It is expanding, with plans to add a basement level. The additional space is expected to feature a service bar, more seating and a recreation area with three pool tables. Floor plans also show plans for an air hockey table in the corner of the basement level.

Previously, there were 16 tables with 64 seats and one service bar on the first floor of the establishment and 34 tables with 81 seats on the second floor, along with a stand-up bar that seats 14. The additional space will allow for 26 more seats and an extra bar.

After the renovations, there will be a total of 56 tables, 171 seats, two service bars and one stand-up bar that will seat 14, according to the filed paperwork.

Tempura, owned by Ralph Mohadeb, serves a seafood-heavy menu, featuring a wide variety of vegetable, fish, specialty and tempura sushi rolls. The menu also includes poke bowls, pastas, tacos, flatbreads and salads. The beverage program features cocktails, wine, sake and a selection of nonalcoholic beverages.

Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .