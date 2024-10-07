Open in App
    Local Restaurateurs Planning New Mediterranean Spot

    By Emily McGinn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0pFC_0vxuhAoW00

    The brother-and-sister duo who brought Lighthouse BK to life has a new concept in the works.

    In a conversation with What Now New York, Naama Tamir shared that she and her brother, Assaf , are preparing a new concept called Messy for opening.

    Though an exact address has not been released yet, the spot will be along Sullivan Street and just below Houston Street, Tamir said.

    The concept will be a Mediterranean Izakaya restaurant, fusing Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine. Skewers are expected to be the highlight of the menu.

    As of now, the duo does not have an opening date. However, they hope to open in late 2024.

    The Tamir siblings are behind Lighthouse BK, a longstanding Mediterranean spot in Brooklyn. Its menu features items like ceviche, oysters, steak and chicken shawarma.

    While this spot will be different in concept and style from Lighthouse, Tamir said their values and mission — such as their care for sustainability and their emphasis on respecting staff — will carry over throughout their concepts.

    “The similarity is the ethos and philosophy behind all those places, which is local food done very well — very clean and fresh,” Tamir said.



