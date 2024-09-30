Open in App
    Tender Crush Arrives in SoHo

    By Lisa Hay,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zF3Fd_0vocovgF00

    Tender Crush, the latest restaurant from the creators of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, announced its grand opening in SoHo (529 Broome Street, adjacent to it’s Black Tap sibling) on September 26th.

    The addition from husband-and-wife co-founders Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan promises to offer an original take on New York-style crispy chicken, with offerings that represent what New York City is all about.

    Black Tap Executive Chef Stephen Parker is also in charge of the Tender Crush menu, which bursts with bold flavors and creative flair, serving as a love letter to the diverse palate of New York City. Their chicken tenders are available two ways: brined in a club soda and buttermilk batter then fried to a crispy crunch; or marinated in a house blend of lemon and spices and finished over the grill. Both styles can be enjoyed on their own and with a multitude of house made dips, including Buttermilk Dill, Sweet Chili Pop, Lime Honey Mustard, and eight other original dipping sauces. Also available are Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. Tender Crush offers the Staten Island Crunch, featuring their “Staten Island” hot sauce (pickled banana peppers, brine, parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic), and topped with sauteed broccolini, provolone cheese, vinegar roasted tomatoes, and parmesan cheese; the Old School NY Crush, with mayo, vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes and kosher pickle slices; and the spicy Hot Crush, with garlic and chili hot sauce, zesty white barbecue sauce and sliced kosher pickle. Each sandwich is served on a Parker House roll.

    Williamsburg Waffle Fries, Park Slope Spicy Kale, Tribeca Truffle Mac, and Chinatown Broccolini round out the sides – Desserts will be headlined by their fan favorite Soft Serve Vanilla Custard with toppings like black and white cookies, funfetti cake crumbs, blueberry lemon pie filling, and more. The Beverage Program offers local craft beers on tap, including selections from Coney Island Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery. The menu also features Coney Island Coolers in Orange Crush Vodka, Watermelon Ginger Tequila, and Coconut Mango. Guests can add a dollop of soft serve vanilla custard on top of their cooler.

    Tender Crush will be open Sunday – Thursday: 12 pm – 10 pm and Friday – Saturday: 12 pm – 11 pm.



