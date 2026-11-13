A new creative studio and community gathering space is taking shape in St. Tammany Parish. Created by local artist and author Molly Ryle, the upcoming Canary Studio at the Cottage is slated to open in Folsom in the spring of 2027.

Located behind an old bike workshop, the studio is meant to serve as a collaborative hub for artists, makers, authors, entrepreneurs, and hobbyists. In the run-up to the opening, Ryle announced plans to introduce programming, build memberships, and gauge local interest to establish a valued community space, according to a post on Facebook.

“Our vision is to create a place where local artists, makers, authors, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, teens, and everyday creative people can come together to make things, learn new skills, share ideas, showcase their work, socialize, and support one another,” the announcement said.

The studio will offer a comprehensive mix of community programming, including creative workshops and classes, along with open studio times. A mini gallery will showcase regional makers, and a part of the concept called The Blue Room Lounge will be a place to gather and connect. What Now New Orleans has reached out for more information.