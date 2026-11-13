A new destination blending antiques, boutique goods, and community gathering space will open in Livingston Parish when Gram’s Mercantile debuts in Walker later this year.

Designed as a multi-vendor marketplace, Gram’s Mercantile will feature a curated mix of vintage treasures, antiques, boutique items, gifts, and handmade products. Beyond retail, ownership aims to cultivate a neighborhood hub where locals can slow down, browse, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

“What we hope you feel most when you walk through our doors is love,” the company shared in a recent Facebook announcement. “A warm welcome, a familiar face, and a place where you can take your time and feel right at home. We want Gram’s to be a place where neighbors become friends, local vendors have an opportunity to grow, and every person feels seen and appreciated.”

Ahead of its official launch, the shop is actively recruiting local makers, curators, and small businesses to join its roster. Under the store’s consignment-style model, participating vendors will supply their own inventory and set their prices while Gram’s Mercantile manages day-to-day operations and sales. An exact opening date has not yet been announced, and What Now New Orleans has reached out for more information.